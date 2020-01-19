advertisement

Former counting on-star Derick Dillard made a confusing statement in a tweet on Thursday when he replied to the TLC tweet from almost four years ago. Dillard claimed that TLC tried to “force” Ms. Jill (Duggar) Dillard to take a promotional photo for the show, but since they refused, her other sisters were also part of the network. Dillard has made it clear that he has not been a fan of the network since his family left the show in 2017.

“Note that we weren’t part of the promotion for this show,” Dillard wrote Thursday in his first tweet since January 2, adding other sisters from home. ‘

Dillard’s tweet was a response to tweets from February 2016. The first is a tweet from the now defunct site for Jill & Jessa: Counting On, the original title of Counting On. The link in the tweet is now dead and only leads visitors to the TLC main page.

In the tweet, to which Dillard replied directly, a Twitter user asked sponsors to stop TLC from working with the Duggar family, even after Josh Duggar’s child abuse scandal in 2015.

It is not clear why Dillard has suddenly responded to these tweets or what advertising image he is referring to. At the time of the tweets’ release in February 2016, Jill was still part of the show.

In 2017, Dillard was fired for his transphobic tweets about Jazz Jennings, the star of TLC’s I Am Jazz series, which featured Jennig’s life as a transgender teenager. Dillard later apologized and repeatedly insisted that he was not fired from TLC. He claimed it was his decision to leave the show. In September 2019, Dillard claimed that he and Jill left the show because this interrupted his missionary work.

More recently, Dillard has made it clear that he has no intention of ever appearing on Counting On again, especially after his recent criticism of Jill’s father Jim Bob Duggar.

“No chance unless something changes,” Dillard tweeted last month. “The conditions under which we were filming brought us to the brink of reason and could easily have destroyed our lives if we had continued on this path. We are now trying to record the pieces.”

In an Instagram Q&A, Dillard claimed that Jim Bob was the one who received the TLC paychecks and then distributed them to family members.

“All shows were under (Jim Bob’s) contract,” Dillard claimed. “He is the only one who has a contract. The title of the show has nothing to do with who the show is or who owns / controls the contract.”

Dillard and Jill “had the impression that the family was not making any money from the show,” he continued. “Rather, it was presented to us as something that was run as a ministry that regularly subsidized TLC in the form of reimbursements for things like gasoline, restaurants, travel, etc. But no actual payment beyond that.”

