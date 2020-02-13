The proposed National Club Game Monitoring Committee will be empowered to exclude counties from championships if they do not submit their full schedule lists by the end of January each year.

Together with the loss of championship costs and / or grants, this is one of the two penalties for failure to comply with the group, which, if supported by Congress on February 29, have a significant say in the design of the game plans.

One of the requests from the National Game Review Group is to set up a committee to approve a county game list. As a rule, each county must submit its full adult and minor game program for the year to its respective provincial council by January 31. The current deadline is the end of February.

At this point, the provincial council will either forward the list to the national club game monitoring committee or return to the county to make adjustments “if deemed necessary”. As is now the case, any postponement of a championship game must be notified to the Provincial Council within three days of the original date of the game along with the reason for the delay.

The application emphasizes that “the districts must adhere to the guidelines and guidelines of the Central Council for the proper planning of club games”.

At a briefing in Croke Park today it was confirmed that several applications for the definition of minors and the transfer of players will be on the Clár of the annual congress during the month.

The establishment of a new World GAA Panel within the GAA is also recommended, although this is likely to affect the number of international delegates who can attend Congress outside of London and New York as they participate in the All Ireland Senior Championship ,

It has been confirmed that the GAA presidential election will take place at the opening session of Congress on Friday evening, February 28, as was the case when Aogán Farrell was elected six years ago.

The candidates are Jim Bolger (Carlow), Jarlath Burns (Armagh), Larry McCarthy (New York), Jerry O’Sullivan (Cork) and Mick Rock (Roscommon).