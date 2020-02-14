Malayjiona Burke Callum

Three people were arrested after counterfeit money, a shotgun and 52 grams of methamphetamine were found in Fruitland Park during a traffic incident.

Her vehicle was traveling west on County Road 466A at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday when, according to a Fruitland Police Department arrest report, it was stopped because of a malfunctioning Taglight.

A K-9 unit arrived at the scene and the dog on the driver’s side of the vehicle gave the alarm.

The officers found 52 grams of methamphetamine in the handbag of a passenger, 24-year-old Malayjoina Burke Callum from Fruitland Park. The police also found a pipe to smoke methamphetamine.

The driver of the vehicle, Lady Lake’s 35-year-old Todd Joseph Davis, said the 52 grams of methamphetamine was his and not Callum’s, the report said. Four fake $ 100 bills were found between the front seats of the vehicle.

Another passenger, Belleview’s 26-year-old Zachary Schneider, was in possession of a gram of methamphetamine and an injection.

A 12-gauge Remington shotgun was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

Davis was arrested for trading in methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia. He was booked in Lake County Jail for a $ 51,000 bond.

Schneider was arrested for possessing drugs and booked the prison on bail of $ 3,000.

Callum was arrested for drug paraphernalia and booked in prison. She was released after depositing a $ 1,000 bond.