by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 16.12.2019, 13: 58: 19.0

Malcolm Greene will announce Wednesday

The weekend was interesting and full of drama. So what will National Signing Day bring? Much less drama is the likely scenario.

Clemson offered five-star linebacker Trenton Simpson from Charlotte (NC) Mallard Creek during Saturday’s Tigers’ Bowl training, and Simpson immediately accepted the offer. Simpson’s commitment gives Clemson coaches a full selection of linebackers for the 2020 recruitment cycle. The question I keep asking is: what does that mean for Justin Flowe and what happened there?

Clemson has long been at the forefront of Flowe, and one of the assistant coaches at Upland said Flowe still valued the Tigers. The unfortunate part of it is that Clemson is full at Linebacker. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables visited Flowe, California on Tuesday, and the fact that Venables left without commitment as one of the nation’s best linebackers moved the coaching staff in a different direction.

Oregon put pressure on and we heard that Southern Cal put late pressure after the coaches there knew that head coach Clay Helton was staying. Distance and family factors play a role here, and Clemson could certainly have waited and maybe missed another linebacker.

Simpson was released from Auburn in October and many thought he was going to North Carolina, but it was clear from the start that Simpson wanted to be with Clemson. I spoke to him in November and he then told me that he wanted to see what Clemson would do. As soon as Clemson decided to move, Simpson decided to move.

If you read our interview with Simpson, you will find that it fits into the profile of the young man that the Clemson trainers want. His coaches rave about his work ethic and attitude, and everyone who knows him says you’ll never meet a better child.

So what happens on Wednesday, the early National Signature Day?

Clemson hosted 4-star defensive player Malcolm Greene from Highland Springs (VA) last weekend. The LSU commit and his family hosted Clemson’s head coach Dabo Swinney last week after the coaching staff asked for another defensive backspace.

I spoke to Greene in the spring and he wanted to sign Clemson for the spring game, but the tigers were full at this point. Since then, due to the expected wear and tear, another space has opened up on the board, and I assume Greene will switch to Clemson.

It will be announced on Wednesday and there is no time limit from the date of publication.

This leads us to another big visitor from last weekend – the 4-star recipient Xzavier Henderson from Miami (FL), Columbus. After this weekend, the Tigers appear to be the leaders, but Henderson will not announce it until 1:00 p.m. on January 4 in the All-American Bowl on NBC. ET and he will sign on February 5th (National Signing Day). To repeat it again: Clemson seems to be in excellent shape here.

Henderson was able to spend time last weekend with Tyler Grisham, the new trainer for wide receiver, as well as several other recruits and future teammates.

And finally 5-star defender Jordan Burch from Columbia (SC) Hammond. Burch was in Georgia last weekend and surprised everyone. Predictions immediately appeared that Burch would become a bulldog.

What will happen? They do not know. I’m not sure he knows, I don’t know, and the Clemson coaches don’t seem to know either. Thanks to his mother, this was the quietest and strangest 5-star recruitment I’ve ever seen.

Clemson appears to be a longshot at this point, but who would be surprised if he chose Clemson? Or to South Carolina? Or Georgia? Or LSU? He is due to announce Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

