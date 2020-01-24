advertisement

The countdown to the NFL’s biggest moment runs to the last four.

As part of its 100th season celebration, the league organizes polls for their most important moment at NFL.com/greatestmoment and encourages fans to vote for each of the nominations.

Voting started at 32 moments (one for each team) and was shortened every week.

advertisement

The last four contenders are:

From these four, fans will choose the No. 1 moment in the vote from Thursday to noon on Super Bowl Sunday, February 2.

Video clips and texts describing every moment will be available when the fans vote. The winner will be announced on Fox during the Super Bowl Pregame Show.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement