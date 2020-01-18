advertisement

A clock that counts down until Britain leaves the European Union on January 31 is projected on Downing Street under plans from the British government to mark this opportunity.

Buildings around Whitehall are illuminated as part of the light show that evening, and Union Flags are flown at all poles on Parliament Square.

The commemorative coin of the Brexit coin will come into circulation on the day of departure and the British Prime Minister is expected to be one of the first people to receive one of the newly minted 50p pieces.

Boris Johnson will chair a special meeting of his cabinet in northern England on January 31, where ministers will discuss government plans to spread prosperity and opportunities in the UK. The government came under pressure to support a bid for Big Ben at 11 p.m. on January 31 (UK Parliament / Mark Duffy / PA)

He will then make a special address for the nation in the evening.

The British government announced the plans after coming under heavy pressure to support a bid for Big Ben on January 31 at 11 p.m.

Johnson said on Tuesday that the government was “working out a plan to allow people to stop a bob for a Big Ben bong” after the Commons authorities excluded the proposal because it could cost £ 500,000.

But Downing Street has since tried to distance itself from the campaign, with a number 10 spokesperson insisting that the case was for MPs and that the prime minister’s focus is on the government’s plan to mark the exit day.

Johnson was accused of misleading the public about his “bung a bob” suggestion after more than £ 225,000 was donated to the campaign.

