A program to support veterans of the Armed Forces in Trafford has been awarded a top national award.

The Trafford Council’s employer recognition system provides housing and jobs to those who have provided support for their education and family well-being in their country, supports them in accessing health care and provides financial support.

The program has now been awarded the Covenant Fold Award nationwide. the highest recognition for organizations that have joined the Armed Forces Pact; an organization is committed to providing excellent support to former soldiers and women.

The Gold Award focuses on helping defense community members access government and commercial services.

A Trafford Council spokesman said: “Trafford has a positive attitude towards former soldiers and women and serves reserves.

“All service reserves have an additional paid vacation of 10 days a year so that they can serve the armed forces, consisting of 15 days of continuous training and six training weekends.”

Diane Eaton, Corporate Erotic Services Director, Coun Judith Lloyd and Armed Forces Leader Sue Wright accepted the award on behalf of the Council.

Coun Lloyd, champion of the Armed Forces of the Trafford Council, said: “It was a wonderful event. I am so proud of this award, which shows that we are fully behind the armed forces, the veterans and their families.

“They are risking their lives for us – and we should help them as much as possible in their daily lives.”

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: “These awards recognize the excellent support of our armed forces from employers across the UK and I would like to thank and congratulate everyone.”

