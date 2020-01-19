Council meeting leaves petition organizer against quad bike ban with 'hope'

advertisement

CHLOE RANFORD / LDR

Mark Wills, who is organizing a petition against a proposed quad bike ban in Marlborough, looks out the window of his motor home on Marfells Beach.

advertisement

The organizer of a petition against a proposed quad bike ban in Marlborough has “received hope” after meeting a top boss.

Fisherman Mark Wills met Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor on Thursday to find out how to kill plans to block motorists from a 45-kilometer coastal strip, from the mouth of the Awatere River to the mouth of the Ure River.

The Marlborough District Council agreed to establish a statute in November after conservationists said drivers were damaging the east coast of the region, lifted by the Kaikōura earthquake.

Wills was chairman of the East Coast Protection Group, who supported the conservation of the coast for two years. He left the group last year because he thought it was “clear” that it wanted a vehicle ban.

CHLOE RANFORD / LDR

Visser Mark Wills has already received 2000 signatures for his petition against a beach quad bike ban.

He said he left the meeting with Taylor and thought, “Wow, there is someone in the council who will listen to us.” I only hope that there is more than one honest person. “

He said that Taylor led him through the process of the statutes. A bill would be submitted to the council in February or March, before a consultation period of one month in March or April, where the public could express its opinion.

“Unfortunately, the process that the (East Coast Protection Group) has gone through has reached this stage of drafting, but we now know that if we hope to stop it, where we can go now,” he said. “I have received hope.”

The Council’s technical report, which informed the proposed statutes, said there would be “long-term consequences” if uncontrolled vehicle access along the coast were to continue.

The report, which took 18 months, collected scientific data on the east coast from various sources, such as the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Forest and Bird.

CHLOE RANFORD / LDR

Tire tracks on Marfells Beach with quads.

It was recommended to set speed limits at Marfells Beach and Ward Beach, so that four-wheel drive could still launch boats.

About 2,000 people have since signed a petition to stop the ban, Wills said.

Wills said that if a motor vehicle ban was approved on parts of the east coast of Marlborough, he would not return to the camp on Marfells Beach.

“It will kill it … It will make the DOC (Department of Conservation) camp host unemployed, because no one will come here,” Wills said.

“Many people in New Zealand can’t afford $ 85 for a crayfish, but they can pop here in the summer and fish crayfish enough for a year.”

RICKY WILSON / MATERIAL

Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor, pictured, has left Wills with “hope.”

Taylor refused to discuss the meeting on Friday afternoon.

“As a council member, I regularly meet private residents and ratepayers, and it would be inappropriate for me to comment on an individual meeting.”

It was Taylor’s first term as deputy mayor and the second term as councilor.

Wills asked those who signed the petition to make a submission about the statutes when the public consultation was opened, scheduled for March or April.

advertisement