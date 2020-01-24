Could this be the smallest apartment in Manchester? Developer wants to convert TINY storage room into studio apartment

advertisement

A developer wants to convert a tiny storage room in a residential building in the Green Quarter into a living room / bedroom.

At just 21 square meters, however, this would be almost half the minimum recommended size for a studio apartment that meets the standards used by the Manchester Council.

advertisement

The average Travelodge hotel room is 28sqm.

Developers have applied for planning permission to remodel the storage room on the ground floor of the Jefferson Place apartment block on Fernie Street.

A floor plan presented to the city council shows that the apartment would contain a small bathroom, a kitchenette and a bed.

The floor plan of the proposed apartment

The application, which was submitted by Broompark Management Limited, based in Prestwich, describes the proposal as “changing the use of an unused storage space into a studio apartment”.

Cheetham Hill Council member Naeem Hassan described the plan as “unacceptable”.

He said: “We need more accommodation, but it has to be an appropriately sized accommodation.

“I am not interested in this type of accommodation. I will object to it.

“It is unacceptable. They are just greedy people trying to make more money.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“What’s next? Will people start remodeling their garages?”

According to the state standards for technical housing construction introduced in 2015, the minimum size for a studio apartment is 37 m².

However, these standards are not legally binding. If there is a shortage of housing or if an apartment has access to municipal facilities, builders can apply to the local authorities for permission to build smaller houses.

Councils cannot reject land based on its size alone.

The circled grille will be replaced by a window when the apartment wins the bid

The average size of a house in England and Wales is 90m².

It is not clear whether the apartment is for sale or for rent.

A 33 sqm one-room apartment on the first floor of another block in the Green District is currently being sold for £ 130,000.

The Manchester Evening News contacted Broompark Management and was informed that no one was available to comment.

Read more about today’s top stories here

A spokesman for the Manchester Council said: “The local planning authority must define a planning application taking into account local and national planning policies, site-specific aspects and the merits of the proposal.

“Minimal room standards are an important yardstick to ensure that our residents have access to sufficient living space – which has a clear connection to the quality of life – and is therefore a key concern for the city’s municipal planning authority

“A decision is made as to whether the application has considered all relevant aspects and after a public consultation as part of the planning process.”

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app – download it here for your Apple or Android device. The MEN email newsletter also gives you an overview of the most important articles that are sent daily to your inbox. Subscribe here. And here you can follow us on Facebook.

advertisement