Given the ultimatum Detroit lions owner Martha Ford gave GM Bob quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, this is going to be an extremely important offseason in terms of building a roster that can compete for the NFL playoffs in 2020.

That said, it all starts with free will.

Embed from Getty Images

Free agent Lions should seriously consider bringing back to Motor City is LB Kyle Van Noy.

Van Noy, as you probably remember, was originally selected by the Lions in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

During his time in Detroit, Van Noy was never placed in the right position to excel, and he was ultimately traded to New England Patriots in the middle of his third season.

In his first full season with New England (with Matt Patricia as defensive coordinator), Van Noy had 73 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 13 games (12 starts). Last season, he had 56 tackles and a career record of 6.5 sacks in 15 starts with the Patriots.

Although the Lions seem satisfied with their current linebacker group (???), Van Noy’s meeting with Patricia might be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The only question is: would he be interested in coming back to the Lions?

– Publicity –