Could Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman have another head coach in mind?

Seven – count – seven NHL coaches were fired in the National Hockey League this season, and yet Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill is still in service despite chairing the worst Motor City hockey team since the middle of the eighties.

Speculation immediately began to take hold that perhaps GM Steve Yzerman would immediately jump a close friend and old lineman Gerard Gallant, who was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this month. But so far there are no indications that the first year will make Detroit GM.

And there can be a very simple reason for that. He can very well focus his eyes on another coach, one he knows very well – Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper.

Cooper was of course hired by Yzerman to guide the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2013. He then preceded the Lightning to two straight division titles, a record of 62 regular season wins last season and a berth in the 2015 Stanley Cup Finals.

However, there is speculation among many hockey outlets, including Forbes, Sporting News and FanSided, who believe that Cooper might be sitting in a rather warm seat in Tampa this season.

Although they are safe in a play-off position, the Lightning does not perform so well compared to their record-setting campaign last season and they go through inconsistency.

Fans of Detroit must all be in favor of bringing another prototype from Yzerman to the Motor City. Could this be his plan? Time will tell.

