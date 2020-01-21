Could Kushners Israel signal the release of Trump's Middle East peace plan this week? - US news

advertisement

WASHINGTON – News from Israel released in the past few days about the Trump administration’s ability to release the Middle East peace plan next week as part of the Israeli election campaign has met with skepticism at the DC.

Foreign diplomats, think tank experts, and former government officials who closely follow US policy on the Israeli-Palestinian question have seen this film before: The White House keeps giving references to the publication of its peace plan – and giving up After a while, the plan finally remains in a drawer in Jared Kushner’s office, waiting for a better moment to be released.

advertisement

The latest news that the small White House team working on the “Deal of the Century” is rethinking a release – this time before the Israelis go to the polls on March 2 – has been in the media not attracted much attention United States. No elected official on Capitol Hill has addressed the issue.

Given that Washington is involved in the impeachment process against President Donald Trump in the Senate, there appears to be little interest in a peace plan that the Palestinian side will reject a few minutes after its release.

Only Israeli officials are currently convinced that the plan will actually be released in the next few weeks. But there are also conflicting versions on the Israeli side of when exactly it will come out. Some believe that it will be due next week, while others believe that the plan is more likely to be released after March 2 during government coalition negotiations after the various party elections.

The Trump administration has not given any clarity on this issue – especially because the White House keeps discussing exactly how to proceed.

Jared Kushner, senior advisor to the White House, listens during the Wall Street Journal’s chief executive at the Newseum in Washington on December 9, 2019. ALEXANDER DRAGO / REUTERS

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, will visit Israel later this week. Most Israeli experts believe that this is a “preparatory visit” before the peace plan is released. Kushner’s close advisor Avi Berkowitz, who is responsible for the planning work in the White House, was only two weeks ago in Israel. After this visit, rumors surfaced in the Israeli media about the upcoming release of the peace plan.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Before Kushner’s arrival in Israel this week, Trump will meet with leading representatives of Europe and Arabia at the World Economic Forum in Davos [Switzerland] and ask for their opinion on the subject.

Trump has yet to make a decision on the subject: he could choose to release the plan within a few days or not release it at all before the US presidential election in November.

The answer Trump is likely to hear most from other world leaders is that publishing the peace plan while Israel is deep in an election campaign makes very little sense. It is seen as an encroachment on Israel’s democratic process and an attempt to influence the election in favor of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who twice failed to form a government last year and is fighting for his political life in November after three charges of corruption.

“What is the advantage?”

Dan Shapiro, former US Ambassador to Israel and senior Middle East policy advisor to President Barack Obama at the time, told Haaretz last week that he saw no reason for the government to publish the plan immediately before the election – unless it was Purpose Everything The action was to help Netanyahu.

“Nobody believes that this will actually help advance the cause of peace,” he said. “So is it about the President’s legacy? Is it about helping Netanyahu? The region doesn’t seem to be ripe at the moment – and who in the international community is going to sign up to support this initiative?”

Earlier this month, Kahol Lavan’s chairman, Benny Gantz, Netanyahu’s main competitor in the election, announced that he would not welcome the plan’s release until March 2. After meeting Berkowitz earlier this month, Gantz said that such a move would be “blatant” voter-turnout. “It was a rare public reprimand from the Gantz government: When Trump intervened several times in the past two election cycles to help Netanyahu, Gantz failed to publicly criticize the White House.

However, on Tuesday Gantz changed course and urged Trump to publish the plan as soon as possible. He said his position had shifted due to “events in the region,” but it was more a result of a political calculation that his party would not benefit from a confrontation with Trump if the plan came out anyway.

Some proponents of the broader Middle East policy of the US government are rather skeptical about a publication before the elections. Joel Rosenberg, a Jerusalem-based writer and analyst who has made headlines in recent years to organize high-profile meetings between U.S. evangelical leaders and Arab leaders, said Haaretz that it would be wiser to publish the post-election plan.

“Is there an advantage in publishing the peace plan ahead of the March Israeli elections? Maybe, but I don’t see it, ”says Rosenberg. He added that, in his opinion, it would be better “to publish the plan immediately after the vote on March 2, but before anyone forms a coalition. In this way, the White House cannot be accused of interfering in the elections, but it can still lay out the core principles and key proposals that a new Prime Minister of Israel must take into account. ”

The most widespread view among experts in Israel is that Netanyahu would benefit from the forthcoming publication of the plan, as it would help distract the public from his allegations of corruption and his continued attempt to protect law enforcement immunity. The Prime Minister would prefer a foreign policy choice to one with a focus on corruption and internal divisions.

David Makovsky from the Washington Institute for Middle East Policy offers another analysis. The government is more likely to wait until after the elections, as the publication of the peace plan during the election campaign could also harm Netanyahu. Makovsky explains that “the publication of the pre-election plan will divide the Israeli right – a nightmare scenario for Netanyahu. Netanyahu does not believe that he can fight for votes in the middle, but fights for every vote on the right. ”

Makovsky adds that Netanyahu’s right-wing rivals – particularly Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman – could use any Israeli concessions in the peace plan to overtake Netanyahu from the right and withdraw voters from his Likud party.

Such a scenario, Makovsky said, “will force the Prime Minister to emphasize his rejection of elements [of the plan] that are unacceptable to voters on the right. This will anger Trump – something that Netanyahu has avoided. ”

Makovsky says it would make more sense if the government – which helped Netanyahu a lot politically – published the plan after the elections. “Netanyahu’s postponement shifts a lot,” he says. “He could adopt the plan, which is safe to assume he has in-depth knowledge, and challenge Benny Gantz that this plan is the glue of a government of the national coalition.”

Makovsky notes that the plan is unlikely to lead to an early diplomatic breakthrough between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. But the White House could have other reasons to release it before Trump enters its own reelection cycle

“I think the Trump administration is interested in setting up a plan as a shifting historical reference point compared to other administrations, as it will have an impact on the future – especially if there is a second term. It also believes that Israel’s room for maneuver in the West Bank is greater after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ presentation and rejection of the plan than it was before it was published. ”

advertisement