advertisement

Here we go…

Prior to the 2019 season, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn went all-in with the hope of strengthening the tight end position in his selection. It started with the signing of the previous one by Quinn Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James, which some were more enthusiastic about than others.

Embed from Getty Images

advertisement

But Quinn was almost not ready because he somehow felt the need to spend the number 8 pick in the tight end of the NFL Draft T.J. Hockenson.

Well, James did not live up to expectations and Hockenson spent a large part of his rookie campaign with injuries.

Both Hockenson and James are expected to show the way for the Lions and the No. 1 and No. 2 tight ends in 2020, but that doesn’t mean that Quinn won’t keep his eyes open for some more help.

That said, while surfing on Twitter in the last few weeks or so, I have come across tweets suggesting that the Indianapolis Colts TE return Eric Ebron, which is expected to become an unlimited free agent when the 2020 NFL calendar officially begins.

Embed from Getty Images

After saying goodbye to the Lions after the 2017 season, Ebron signed with the Colts and then moved on to his best season as a pro, as he caught 66 passes for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2018. He was selected for his efforts for the Pro Bowl.

Unfortunately, the 2019 season did not go well for Ebron and the Colts, as he caught 31 passes for 375 yards and 3 touchdowns in 11 games.

So, can Ebron and the lions stand in line for a reunion?

Although some think that signing Ebron would be a great idea, I do not entirely agree.

In the first place, Ebron has made it quite clear that he did not want to be in Detroit after his departure after the 2017 season. Moreover, although he may still be a threat, I do not think he will be worth the money he will demand. The man thinks he is an elite tight ending and that is not the case.

I would be absolutely shocked if Ebron ever played for the Lions again.

Nation, what do you think?

advertisement