Could Britain overcome the lack of digital talent?

Digitization plays an important role in the change in all industries and is becoming a key priority for companies. The importance of attracting and retaining people with the right skills was also underlined to ensure the successful transformation of organizations in today’s digital world.

Empirica says the shortage of IT specialists in Europe could reach almost half a million by 2020. The situation is particularly difficult for companies in Great Britain, especially due to the uncertainty caused by Brexit. The majority of UK companies will be forced to fill an increasing skills gap due to the shrinking talent pool as Brexit limits free movement of workers. The current skills gap can make it harder for UK companies to go digital, let alone make it a success.

In the short term, technology industry investments and initiatives will be the key to reducing the skills gap. We see more and more collaborations in the public and private sectors to inspire more young people to careers in AI and other digital areas. It is also positive that the UK government’s new support system for workers whose jobs may be outdated due to automation will receive retraining support. This will serve as a safety net and allow workers to prepare for the AI ​​era.

Digitalization makes Europe globally competitive

The Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI), which assesses countries and cities for their ability to attract, develop and retain talent, has put the UK in 9th place out of 114 countries. It doesn’t sound like Britain is lagging behind. However, given that other European countries like Switzerland, Denmark and the Netherlands rank much higher, UK companies may find it difficult to attract and retain talent if they don’t improve. This could also lead to new problems such as excessive salaries and a rise in temporary agency workers, while existing workers quickly become overwhelmed and possibly underestimated.

Due to the mobility of the talents, the British competition does not only come from neighboring European countries. Both developed and emerging markets around the world are witnessing the competition for talent. Innovation centers such as Silicon Valley are attracting more and more highly qualified workers from all over the world with high salaries and benefits. Given that countries like the USA are ahead of Great Britain in the GTCI ranking, Great Britain has to expand its innovative strength in order to survive in global competition.

Become a hub for future talent

AI fever sweeps across the country: Last year, the government funded three new £ 3m research projects and asked them to investigate how businesses are making the most of AI in insurance and law and to analyze consumer attitudes to AI can. Regardless, the government has pledged up to £ 79 million for three new AI programs to change engineering, urban planning and healthcare. While this investment is not insignificant, it pales in comparison to the $ 22 billion pledged by the Chinese government to promote the country’s AI capabilities.

The UK needs to focus more on investing in innovation, but also work on its image to attract potential young people. For example, many international companies such as Huawei, Samsung and Fujitsu have recognized the quality of French engineering and selected France as their research and development location. This development has the potential to generate a strong pool of talent that is in no way inferior to Silicon Valley and can help the country’s technology industry grow internationally.

Some of the world’s leading technology companies have announced plans to cut jobs in the UK or improve their activities in mainland Europe since the referendum in June 2016. For example, Japanese electronics giant Sony announced in January this year that it would move its European headquarters from London to Amsterdam in the Netherlands. However, there are positive results as companies like Facebook and Google invest in the UK despite political uncertainty and concerns about the skills shortage. The UK will have to adopt different trends that can give the country a unique and differentiated position in a highly competitive global market.

How to keep young talent in a competitive market

The corporate strategy of a company, the focus on innovation and its views on inclusion and diversity are important for everyone, but especially for young employees who choose a first employer. To attract and retain the best talent, the UK and its employers must empower employees to innovate and communicate corporate strategy transparently.

Promoting and retaining the right talent is of course a priority for companies that already have employees. Building a culture of curiosity and constant learning is vital. Companies must also ensure that employees have access to the right platforms, tools and programs to re-qualify as society and society move forward as technology advances and skills change.

We are taking steps in the right direction, but more needs to be done to advance tomorrow’s digital talent and bring the UK technology industry to the forefront of digital transformation and future technological innovation – especially in this uncertain time.

Mark Weait, Head of Europe, Tata Communications

