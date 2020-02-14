CAYCE, South Carolina – Investigators identified the man found dead near the body of a missing 6-year-old South Carolina as 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor.

Faye Swetlik was found in the forest between her home and an auto parts store, investigators said in a press conference on Friday. Taylor’s body was found nearby in his home.

Investigators said they believed these two deaths were related but would not go into the evidence that linked them.

Investigators said Swetlik’s death was treated as a murder. This happens four days after the young girl last got off a school bus in Cayce, a suburb of the state capital, Columbia.

No arrests were made and investigators said they had not identified anyone interested in her death.

“This is a fluid situation and we are working hard on it,” said Byron Snelgrove, director of public security at Cayce.

In a press conference on Friday, Sgt. Evan Antley said the investigators had followed the Department of Sanitation trucks through the neighborhood on Thursday morning and searched trash cans for evidence of Swetlik’s disappearance. When looking into Taylor’s trash can, Antley said they found “critical evidence” in Swetlik’s case.

He would not go into more detail about what the evidence was, but said it was “critical evidence that was on the missing person’s flyer.”

Antley said investigators had started planning another methodological search of the area, but Snelgrove found Swetlik’s body during the early planning phase of the search.

“We believe Faye has not been there for a long time,” said Antley during the press conference.

Margaret Fisher, coroner in Lexington County, said Taylor’s autopsy will be released on Saturday.

“He was a neighbor,” said Antley. “He wasn’t a relative. He wasn’t a friend. He was just a neighbor who lived in Churchill Heights.”

Antley said Taylor has no criminal history.

Investigators said there was no danger to the public.

“We’d like more information about Coty Taylor from Monday, 3:44 a.m. until we find his body,” said Antley.

Surveillance cameras have probably taken the last pictures of the first grader. They show her getting out of her school bus while wearing a black t-shirt with the word “peace”.

Faye’s mysterious disappearance triggered national intrigue. The FBI joined many other organizations that went door-to-door and searched every source for possible clues in the case.

Leaflets with Faye’s picture had popped up all over Cayce, and the people in the area were following every development in this case.

“When she enters a room, she brightens it up. Everyone loves Faye,” said Snellgrove. Tuesday “Faye loves clothes, chic shoes, spends time with her family, cats and plays outside.”

