He pretended to be in a relationship with Bethany Platt, and James Bailey’s secret on Coronation Street is open next week.

James comes out gay after his father sneaking Ed’s friend Danny back to number 3.

The builder Ed returns home and is confused when he hears a blow from above.

James gathers up courage and tells Ed he’s gay.

James Bailey with Danny

As he tries to get the news at his expense, it is clear that he is having trouble and is hurt to realize that his wife Aggie and older son Michael already knew it.

Aggie explains to James that Ed’s response is based on the fact that a lot of information has to be processed at once.

Ed then apologizes to Danny and explains that he is afraid of the prejudices that James will encounter in sports.

Gemma and Chesney and the quads

Meanwhile, Quad parents Gemma Winter and Chesney Brown are shocked when they receive a call from the hospital offering a last-minute hearing test for Baby Aled.

Gemma is devastated when the audiologist confirms that Aled has severe permanent hearing loss in both ears and is heartbroken that her son has been deaf since birth and she never heard her say that she loved him.

Chesney tries to comfort his partner when she blames herself.

He swears to Gemma that he will be by their side and that they will face Aled’s challenges together.

Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs set off on vacation for Jade’s rage

Elsewhere, an angry Ray Crosby calls the garage and tells mechanic Abi Franklin that he reported her to the police because she stole his car and set it on fire.

Her boss Kevin Webster asks her to invent an alibi, and Sally Metcalfe is asked if she will vouch for her.

Romance has been blooming between Abi and Kev for a while, and after spending the night together, she’s thrilled when Kevin insists that his son Jack thinks they’re great.

Abi Franklin and Sally Metcalfe

Sally asks her best friend to be careful and not to have a steady relationship with her ex-husband.

Although Abi is her friend, she is worried about Jack because the chaos seems to be following her.

And there’s a drama when Ray sees his ex and Kevin look cozy in the rovers.

Fiz Brown, Tyrone Dobbs and their girls also go on vacation on the cobblestones, much to the anger of Hope’s twisted half-sister Jade Rowan.

And after Maria makes a decision, she tells Gary that she would like to accept his proposal and marry him.

Gary is thrilled, but her ex Ali Neeson visits Maria in the barber shop and asks her not to marry the loan shark.

But Maria is unimpressed and calls Ali to Ginnel and orders him to stay out of her life after her recent romantic reunification.

And Adam Barlow is bored when his fiancé Sarah Platt leaves him to complete every detail of her wedding plans with her mother Gail.

The prospective groom is not pleased to learn that Sarah has invited the entire factory to their wedding, and indicates that Beth Sutherland could only die four months after Daniel’s wife and her relationship with Bethany Platt and Daniel Osbourne, niece Sinead ,