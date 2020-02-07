Coronation Street celebrates 10,000 episodes and viewers noticed something very special about the opening scene of the one-hour special.

Eagle-eyed fans realized that the show opened on Friday evening in the same way as the very first episode on December 9, 1960.

The world’s longest-running soap started with two little girls playing and singing a ball game – and in the 10,000th episode, the scene was recreated with Hope Stape and Ruby Dobbs.

“Nice Corrie – the beginning of the 10,000th episode with children playing a ball game outside – and was it the same vocals as in the first episode ?!” asked a fan.

“Loved the little nod to the first episode in the opening scene,” said another.

“Corrie. Clever. Copying the opening scene of the first Corrie,” commented another viewer.

“Cool opening. Identical to 1960,” tweeted another fan.

Hope and Ruby repeated the moment

Show bosses tweeted: “The opening scene from today’s 10,000th episode has more than a little in common with our very first!”

Coronation Street residents take a trip back in time and embark on a special mission to Blackpool to disperse Dennis Tanner’s ashes.

His ex-wife Rita received a message asking them to hand them out to the seaside resort.

When she heard the news of Dennis’ death, she trusted Ken, who agreed to go with her, and her friend Jenny Connor decided to take it for a day trip.