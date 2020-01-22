Corrected Mr. Sacks' false information on Trump flags

advertisement

About the publisher:

Cliff Sacks’ letter claims that Section 8 (i) of 4 U.S.C. Trump flags are illegal if they are flown on the same flagpole as a U.S. flag. He is wrong; It applies to flags that make a political statement. This sentence is not binding. Even if it were mandatory and used by Mr. Sacks as misrepresented, it would be clearly unconstitutional. Anyone with a basic understanding of the First Amendment Act would know that.

A unanimous U.S. Supreme Court in Ladue v. Gilleo, 512, US-43 (1994), ruled that it was unconstitutional to prohibit a homeowner from displaying political signs on his property. In Texas v Johnson, 491 US 397 (1989), the Supreme Court ruled that desecration of the flag was a protected speech in the spirit of the First Amendment. Flying a flag that makes a political statement together with a US flag is therefore clearly protected.

After all, the sentence quoted by Mr. Sacks does not even apply to flying a Trump flag with the US flag. According to the First Amendment case law, there is a well-founded distinction between commercial speech (e.g. advertising) and political speech (e.g. under the Trump flag). Mr. Sacks advocates ending the political speech he doesn’t like.

James Markowski

Hadley Village

advertisement

advertisement