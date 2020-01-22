Corrected Mr. Sacks' false information on Trump flags

About the publisher:
Cliff Sacks’ letter claims that Section 8 (i) of 4 U.S.C. Trump flags are illegal if they are flown on the same flagpole as a U.S. flag. He is wrong; It applies to flags that make a political statement. This sentence is not binding. Even if it were mandatory and used by Mr. Sacks as misrepresented, it would be clearly unconstitutional. Anyone with a basic understanding of the First Amendment Act would know that.
A unanimous U.S. Supreme Court in Ladue v. Gilleo, 512, US-43 (1994), ruled that it was unconstitutional to prohibit a homeowner from displaying political signs on his property. In Texas v Johnson, 491 US 397 (1989), the Supreme Court ruled that desecration of the flag was a protected speech in the spirit of the First Amendment. Flying a flag that makes a political statement together with a US flag is therefore clearly protected.
After all, the sentence quoted by Mr. Sacks does not even apply to flying a Trump flag with the US flag. According to the First Amendment case law, there is a well-founded distinction between commercial speech (e.g. advertising) and political speech (e.g. under the Trump flag). Mr. Sacks advocates ending the political speech he doesn’t like.
James Markowski
Hadley Village