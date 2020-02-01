Advertisement

A special Air India flight flew in on Saturday morning.



The national airline Air India’s special flight to Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, to evacuate Indians stranded there, landed at IGI airport on Saturday.

Accordingly, the flight brought 324 Indians back.

The airline announced that the special flight landed at Delhi airport at 7.26 a.m.

Air India started the evacuation of Indians from Wuhan with the first special flight, which was carried out with a double-decker Jumbo 747 with 15 cabin crew members and five cockpit crew members.

The flight started on Friday from Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3) in Delhi to the city in central China.

The flight crew also carried a team of five doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and Air India medical personnel.

Indian citizens are returning safely to our motherland. We are very grateful to @MFA_China and the local authorities in #Hubei for their help and support. @ MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar https://t.co/iXDntdcW8l

– India in China (@EOIBeijing) February 1, 2020

Coronavirus quarantine camps set up with the help of the Army and ITBP

India has set up a coronavirus quarantine facility in Haryanas Manesar with the help of the army.

Another quarantine facility for approximately 600 Indian families arriving from Wuhan was quickly set up by the Indian-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) near their camp in Chhawla.

In response to the urgent need to set up and manage a quarantine facility for returning Indian students, the Indian army quickly set up the camp.

“Upon arrival in India, students are taken straight to the quarantine facility, where they can be monitored for two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff to look for signs of infection,” said an Indian army officer.

“The screening and quarantine process consists of two steps: the first involves screening at the airport, followed by the quarantine in Manesar, and if a person is suspected to be infected, they are transferred to the isolation hospital at the Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment.” added the officer.

Screening at the airport is carried out by a joint team from Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and the Airport Health Authority (APHO).

During the screening, the returning students are divided into three groups.

The first group involves suspected cases in which people with signs of fever and / or cough and / or shortness of breath are brought directly to the Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment.

The second group would be “close contact”, meaning that people without symptoms who have visited a fish / animal market or health facility in the past 14 days or who have come into contact with a Chinese person who has symptoms will be directly in a dedicated vehicle accompanied to the quarantine facility.

The third group would be contactless. “Anyone with no symptoms or contact or who does not match (a) or (b) will be clubbed together with the” close contact “category and sent to the quarantine facility,” said the official.

The quarantine facility consists of accommodation barracks for students, administrative areas and medical facilities.

In order to prevent mass outbreaks, the facility was divided into sectors with a maximum of 50 students.

“Each barrack was further divided into barracks. The population of the sectors must not mix,” said the official.

The daily medical check-up of all students is carried out in the medical facility, and all employees, healthcare workers and cleaning staff wear personal protective equipment at all times, consisting of a mask, eye protection, shoe cover, robe and gloves.

All students and visitors wear a three-layer mask at all times.

“After 14 days, those without symptoms can go home with their detailed documentation, which was sent to the district / state monitoring units for further surveillance,” said the official.

The infected are transferred to the BHDC isolation station for further medical examination and recovery. Viral confirmation samples are sent to the NCDC in Delhi and patients are only discharged after clinical recovery and two consecutive negative samples tested for n-COV.

Except for games, television and meals in a barrack, nobody is allowed to interact with the members of another barrack and under no circumstances with any other sector.

The facility is managed by an Officer In Charge (OIC), who has a community medicine specialist, two nurses, a doctor and a nursing assistant under his command. No civilian or service personnel designated to work in the facility are allowed to go outside unless there is an extreme emergency.

Families and children are brought from the airport to the ITBP facility. At the camp, a qualified team of doctors monitors the inmates for signs of infection.

