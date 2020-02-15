Foreign marriage companies that have managed and managed the marriage of Chinese couples have reported enormous losses.



Chinese wedding industry earnings have declined since the outbreak of the novel corona virus, as many couples were forced to postpone their weddings during the Chinese Spring Festival.

According to a report by the Global Times, industry analysts and business sources have found that foreign marriage companies that have managed and managed the marriage of Chinese couples in Bali, Indonesia, Okinawa, Japan and the Maldives have reported huge losses.

“We have postponed our wedding ceremony, which was due to take place in Bali in early March,” Zhou, a bride in Beijing, told the Global Times. We made this decision to prevent crowds like marriage from attending the event for health reasons. “

Lisa Wang, an employee of a wedding planning company in Beijing, said: “My customers planned to hold a wedding ceremony in Bali in February, but they have postponed these programs until the second half of this year due to concerns about the virus epidemic.”

Last week, Indonesia banned flights to and from China to prevent the spread of the corona virus.

Wang said his work has been negatively impacted since early February. He said he had not received any new contracts for local wedding shows and photography in Bali, Okinawa, and the South Korean island of Jeju from late January to mid-February.

Another employee in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, said, “Over the past few years, we received over 20 orders from Chinese couples for wedding photos in our studio in January, but we haven’t received an order this year.”

The South Korean employee also said the studio’s revenue from Chinese customers has increased in recent years, but they suffered many losses earlier this year.