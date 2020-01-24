Coronavirus: Viral outbreak kills 26, 830 people while China closes more cities

advertisement

BEIJING – China announced on Friday that it will soon be building a 1,000-bed hospital for patients infected with a new virus. 26 people were killed, hundreds fell ill and cities were closed during the country’s most important holidays.

On the eve of the new lunar year, transportation was stopped in at least 13 cities where more than 36 million people lived. The cities are Wuhan, where the disease has concentrated, and 12 of its neighbors in the central Chinese province of Hubei.

“To remedy the inadequacy of existing medical resources, Wuhan is building a hospital modeled on the SARS Xiaotangshan hospital in Beijing,” the Wuhan authorities said in a message on Friday. The facility will be a prefabricated structure on a 25,000 square meter site, with completion scheduled for February 3.

The SARS Hospital was built from scratch in just six days in 2003 to treat an outbreak of a similar respiratory virus that had spread from China to more than a dozen countries and killed about 800 people. The hospital had individual isolation units that looked like rows of tiny cabins.

Usually, the busy streets, shopping malls and other public areas in Wuhan were extremely quiet on the second day of the closure. Masks were mandatory in public, and city pictures showed empty shop shelves as people stocked up for possibly longer isolation. Railway stations, the airport and subways were closed; The police checked incoming vehicles but did not completely block the roads.

Wuhan hospitals struggled with a flood of patients and lack of care. Videos circulating online showed crowds in masks lined up for checks. Some users on the Weibo social media site said that their family members had made diagnoses, but were rejected in hospitals where capacity was underutilized.

At least eight hospitals in Wuhan have made public calls for donations of masks, goggles, robes and other medical protective equipment, according to online notices. The administrators of the Wuhan University People’s Hospital have set up a group chat in the popular WeChat news app to coordinate donations.

The Huanggang City Fever Control Command Center also called for donations published by the state-run People’s Newspaper and asked for medical care, medicines, and disinfectants. The notice added that they were not currently accepting deliveries from abroad.

The authorities have made arrangements across the country. Large public events have been canceled in the capital, Beijing, including traditional temple fairs, which are an integral part of the New Year celebrations. Beijing’s Forbidden City, Shanghai Disneyland and a number of other tourist attractions are closed indefinitely.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 830, said the National Health Commission. 26 people have died, including the first two deaths outside of Hubei and the youngest recorded victim.

The health commission in Hebei, a northern province bordering Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died there after returning from a two-month stay in Wuhan to visit relatives. The northeastern province of Heilongjiang confirmed death there but gave no details.

While most deaths were elderly, a 36-year-old man in Hubei was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering from fever for three days. He died on January 23 after a sudden cardiac arrest.

Initial symptoms of the virus may reflect colds and flu such as cough, fever, chest tightness, and shortness of breath, but may worsen pneumonia. The coronavirus family includes colds and viruses that cause more serious illnesses, such as SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome or MERS, which is thought to come from camels. It is believed that the Wuhan outbreak was triggered by wild animals sold at a grocery store in the city. The market is closed for investigation.

The vast majority of cases were in and around Wuhan, but people who visited infected people or had personal connections to them were among the scattered cases that were counted across the mainland. South Korea and Japan confirmed their second cases on Friday, and Singapore confirmed its third cases. Cases have been found in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, the United States, Thailand and Vietnam.

In many countries, travelers from China are examined and people with symptoms are isolated.

The World Health Organization has decided not to declare the outbreak a global emergency for the time being. The declaration may increase the resources to combat a threat, but its potential to cause economic damage makes the decision politically difficult.

Chinese officials have not said how long the city closings will take. While far-reaching measures are typical of the government led by the Chinese Communist Party, even in fatal epidemics, large-scale quarantines are rare around the world because of concerns about violating people’s freedoms.

Given the government’s first cover-up of SARS, many Chinese are suspicious of the number of cases reported by officials. The authorities, in turn, tried to ensure transparency. China’s cabinet, the State Council, announced on Friday that it would collect information about government agencies that failed to respond to the new outbreak, including “delays, concealment, and underreporting of the epidemic”.

Throughout China, a series of cancellations and closings clouded the usual liveliness of the new lunar year.

A subway station in Beijing near a transportation hub conducted temperature tests at its security checkpoint on Friday. Some security guards were dressed in full-body dangerous goods suits.

The schools extended their winter break and were instructed by the Ministry of Education not to hold mass meetings or exams. The transportation departments will also waive fees and provide refunds for ticket cancellations.

