The Minister for Health and Prevention, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, emphasized that the United Arab Emirates were among the first countries to have sufficient material available for state-of-the-art tests to detect the new corona virus.

More than 500 employees work around the clock on communication, medical examinations and logistical support in connection with the fight against the virus.

The minister made the statement when he informed the Federal Council about the new corona virus. “As soon as the spread of the virus from China was reported, we provided enough thermometers at border crossings and airports. We also took all necessary precautions according to the World Health Organization (WHO) protocols,” he said.

The minister said the country has sufficient medical supplies such as surgical masks, medical gloves, goggles, and protective clothing. “In addition, the various factories in the country continue to manufacture to the best international standards,” he said.

The minister said the WHO had an incubation period of between one day and 11 days, with some exceptional cases in which it could last up to 16 days.

“All cases found in the UAE have so far been stable. All those who have been in contact with the victims and the places where they have been reached have been reached and all necessary steps have been taken to prevent the spread of the infection “he emphasized.

Al Owais pointed out that the readiness of health facilities in both the public and private sectors had improved. “Isolation stations are provided in all of them. Laboratories in government facilities are prepared for virus testing. Healthcare providers have been provided with protective equipment. Airport readiness has been improved, including by national civil aviation companies. We are also able to provide ours Evacuate people without delay once the decision is made, “he explained.

He also outlined the government’s various steps to address the coronavirus threat, such as activating the National Operations Center and coordinating with WHO and the Chinese authorities to assess the risks.

The minister stressed that the United Arab Emirates had received much recognition from WHO and the Arab Regional Center for the rapid processing of the cases uncovered. The transparency with which the UAE dealt with the situation was particularly praised, in particular the assignment of a communication center in Mandarin for inquiries and for information on suspected cases.

The Minister concluded by saying that the UAE remained in constant contact with WHO to keep up to date with the latest developments. The UAE will attend a global meeting to discuss the latest developments in coronavirus infection, he added.