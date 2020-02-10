Tourism New Zealand may turn to North Americans and Australian skiers to compensate for the sharp drop in Chinese visitors.

A week after New Zealand stopped travelers from China to stop the Corona virus from spreading, TNZ is optimizing its overseas marketing to try to regain much of its lost territory.

Stephen England-Hall, managing director of TNZ, said closing the border was problematic because it was the busiest time for Chinese visitors and the industry had no idea when it would end.

“It’s about half a billion dollars affecting the tourism sector, provided the Chinese arrivals fall to zero for two months, and then it takes another four months to get back to where we were before.”

CONTINUE READING:

* Coronavirus: Seriously affected companies in the hospitality industry are proposing to delay the increase in the minimum wage

* Nearly $ 100 million in earnings from the Chinese travel ban

* Cancellations increase as Chinese travel restrictions due to viruses affect New Zealand tourism

* Coronavirus: New Zealand blocks travelers from China

supplied

Smile Li with her father Li Yang were among the more than 400,000 Chinese who visited New Zealand last year. In the twelve months to the end of November, Chinese visitors spent $ 1.6 billion, about 5 percent of total sales from national and international tourism and about 0.6 percent of annual GDP.

“Whatever you cut it, it’s pretty big numbers.

One of the frustrations was the delay in getting accurate data to see how travel trends changed.

“We would like to know what’s going on, how many people are boarding, how many people are buying tickets, how many people are arriving, not in two months, but now.”

England-Hall said they didn’t know whether travelers who had to stay at home would simply postpone their trips or start planning their vacation from scratch.

“Imagine if you spent $ 5000 on your vacation plans, it will be wiped out and you have no insurance to cover it. You will probably start again.”

TNZ is considering which markets it should address in the short term between now and mid-year and in the long term.

“But we are very aware that Australia has its campaign to stay here this year to promote domestic tourism in Australia, and we don’t want to be seen that we are not supportive.”

However, selling New Zealand as a winter vacation destination for Australians is on the list, and Canada and the United States, which have had good results and offer direct flights, are becoming more prominent.

Britain after Brexit was another option.

“We’re looking at all of these different ways to find out where we can redistribute our relatively thin butter to see if it can work.”

According to England-Hall, TNZ could reallocate the funds provided for China and work within the existing budget.

“It doesn’t mean that people don’t run around to find out if there are things that can be done, but that’s really out of our control. It sits with ministers and other government agencies and they have to compare it to everyone else’s priorities.”

TNZ is expected to hold Kiwilink marketing events in Korea and Japan towards the end of the month, at which 17 tourism organizations have signed up.

England-Hall hoped the event would continue, but said that issues such as health and safety of attendees should be considered.

supplied

Skydivers have held up well among Chinese tourists in recent years, but this market has been drying up for a week. (File photo).

Korean arrivals – 13 percent more in preliminary statistics in the four weeks to January 5 – had been boosted by flights from Air New Zealand to Seoul, and Japan also improved. “We just went around the corner.”

The fact that New Zealand had no case of coronavirus could benefit us if this situation persists. But England-Hall said it was too early to say whether the nervousness about long-haul travel would mean more people vacationing at home or avoiding long-haul flights.

“Given the previous behavior, these markets (Japan and Korea) tend to be more susceptible to external change and risk than others, so we expect this to be the case, but we haven’t seen it yet.”