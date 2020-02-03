Advertisement

The suspension will take effect on February 5.



The United Arab Emirates announced today the suspension of all flights to and from China, with the exception of the state capital Beijing, which will not be affected.

The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, said in a statement that the suspension will enter into force on February 5, 2020. The decision is part of the UAE’s precautionary measures against the outbreak of the new corona virus.

“We continue to trust the Chinese government’s efforts to control and contain the situation,” the statement said.

The agency said that all passengers arriving from Beijing International Airport must undergo a comprehensive 6 to 8 hour medical exam at the airport before boarding to ensure passenger safety.

It also asked airlines to let passengers know about the new procedures to avoid flight delays.

The GCAA said the decision to suspend the flights was made after examining and analyzing the current conditions for the spread of the virus. She also coordinated with international agencies and worked closely with national agencies such as the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority [NCEMA], Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines.

NCEMA and other relevant authorities “continuously assess the situation in China and would make appropriate decisions”.

The agency found that all incoming and outgoing flights to Wuhan – the city at the center of the crisis – have been canceled since January 23, 2020.

Finally, passengers were advised to contact their airlines for information on the affected flights.

