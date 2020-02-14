The death toll from the virus in China has risen to over 1,100.



With the total number of coronavirus cases up to 50 on Wednesday, February 12, the Singapore Department of Health announced that the government will pay hospital bills for patients infected with the deadly virus.

The Straits Times reported that this coverage does not extend to outpatient care in general or polyclinics, nor to treatment in private medical facilities.

“The government will pay the hospital bill in full for such referrals to public hospitals that are required for public health reasons,” the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The first confirmed case of the virus, officially known as Covid-19, was announced on the 23rd of last month. Last week, Singapore increased its response to orange outbreaks.

This even happened when health officials in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak in China, reported 14,840 new confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday, nearly ten times the number reported the day before, according to the South China Morning Post.

In another report, The Straits Times stated that two Bangladeshi nationals who had confirmed both cases of the deadly virus were working at one site to expand the facilities of aerospace company Bombardier Aviation.

The point of sale quoted a spokesman for the manufacturer, saying that work on the site should expand the company’s service center at 7 and 8 Seletar Aerospace Heights. A spokesman for Boustead Projects was also quoted, who oversees the project on site and explains that both employees are employees of a subcontractor.

According to the spokesman, three Boustead Projects employees are currently in quarantine and additional health measures such as temperature testing are being carried out on the project site.

Developments come a day after it has been reported that South Korea and Israel have told citizens to postpone the trip to Singapore, where the number of confirmed cases is highest for any country other than China.

