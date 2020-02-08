GETTY IMAGES

A second kiwi tested positive for the virus.

A second New Zealander on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship has rated the coronavirus positive, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

In a statement to Stuff, an MFAT spokesman confirmed that a second New Zealander on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, tested positive for coronavirus.

The person is permanently resident in New Zealand and is currently being hospitalized, the spokesman said.

No further details were given for data protection reasons.

The MFAT knew 13 New Zealanders aboard the ship.

The first kiwi fruit tested positive for corona virus on Thursday. The total number of infections from the ship was 61. The ship was docked in the port city of Yokohama, just outside Tokyo, in hospitals on land.

The 3700 stranded on board the ship faced a two-week quarantine in their cabins. There were 2666 passengers and 1045 crew members.

The passengers on board the ship were informed about the additional positive tests today via the cruise ship’s PA system.

Food is only available on board through room service, which caused several delays when the crew tried to supply more than 1,500 rooms.

Face masks are delivered to the rooms today, and small groups of guests can eventually stay on open decks to get some fresh air.

On Wednesday, New Zealanders who had been evacuated from Wuhan reached a naval base in Whangaparāoa, north of Auckland.

The 54 New Zealand citizens and 44 permanent residents of China will be in quarantine there for 14 days.

So far, at least 490 people have died from the virus, with most deaths occurring in mainland China. According to the BBC, there are also more than 24,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland.