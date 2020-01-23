Coronavirus: Second city closed to stop the spread of deadly virus

advertisement

China has closed two cities at the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak that killed 17 people and infected nearly 600, while health authorities around the world are making efforts to prevent a global pandemic.

Health officials fear that the transmission speed will increase if hundreds of millions of Chinese people travel home and abroad during weekly holidays for the Lunar New Year, starting on Saturday.

advertisement

Most transport in Wuhan, a city with 11 million inhabitants, was suspended on Thursday morning and people were told not to leave.

Hours later, state media in neighboring Huanggang, a city with around 6 million residents, said it imposed a similar lockdown.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Chinese officials urge people not to travel in and out of Wuhan

* First case of deadly Chinese coronavirus in the US.

* Coronavirus: as the disease spreads, fear increases in China and beyond

Police, SWAT teams and paramilitary forces guarded the Wuhan train station, where metal barriers sharply blocked the entrances at 10 am. Only travelers with tickets for the last trains were allowed inside, whereby travelers who were booked for later trains were rejected. Almost everyone on the scene wore masks, the news website The Paper’s live broadcast showed.

GETTY IMAGES

Security staff monitors the temperature of passengers in the Wharf on the Yangtze River.

Normally busy streets, shopping malls, restaurants, and other public areas in Wuhan were eerily quiet. Social media users have reported that cinemas have canceled impressions and complained that food vendors were exploiting the situation with huge price increases for fresh produce.

Images of the city that were posted online after the closure showed long lines and empty shelves at supermarkets while residents purchased a stock for weeks of relative isolation.

“As far as I know, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” Gauden Galea, representative of the World Health Organization in China, told The Associated Press in an interview at the WHO office in Beijing. “It has not been tried before as a public health measure. We cannot say at this stage that it will or will not work.”

GETTY IMAGES

People wear face masks while waiting at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan.

Local authorities have asked all residents to wear masks in public places and urged government personnel to wear them at work and for shopkeepers to place signs for their visitors, the Xinhua news agency quoted an announcement from the government.

Train stations, the airport, subways, ferries, and long-distance shuttle buses were stopped in the city, an industrial and transportation hub in central China’s Hubei province. Xinhua cited the city’s anti-virus Task Force and said the measures were being taken in an attempt to “effectively cut off the spread of the virus, resolutely curb the outbreak, and ensure the health and safety of the population.” “

Similar media reports have taken similar measures to those in Wuhan in nearby towns in Hubei province, with public transport suspended and theaters, internet cafes and other entertainment centers. This prevents journeys by millions more Chinese, potentially increasing the economic costs of the outbreak considerably.

Don Arnold

Passengers arrive from Wuhan to Sydney International Airport before officials temporarily stop transport from the city.

Cake Liu left Wuhan last Friday after visiting her boyfriend there. She said that everything was normal then before the transmission of the virus from human to human was confirmed. But things have changed quickly.

“(My boyfriend) didn’t sleep much yesterday. He disinfected his house and smashed instant noodles,” Liu said. “He doesn’t really go out. If he does, he wears a mask.”

Don Arnold

The crew arrives at Wuhan at Sydney International Airport.

The diseases of a newly identified coronavirus first appeared in Wuhan last month, and the vast majority of 571 cases in mainland China have been in the city. Other cases have been reported in Thailand, the United States, Japan and South Korea.

One case was confirmed on Thursday in Hong Kong after one was previously confirmed in Macao. The majority of cases outside of China were people from Wuhan or who had recently traveled there.

A total of 17 people died, all in and around Wuhan. Their average age was 73, with the oldest 89 and the youngest 48.

Stringer

A security guard who uses alcohol to disinfect streets in Wuhan.

The significant increase in illnesses reported this week is due to millions of Chinese traveling for the Lunar New Year, one of the world’s largest annual human migrations. The Chinese will make an estimated 3 billion journeys during the 40-day peak in journeys.

While state broadcaster CCTV has largely ignored the outbreak to emphasize the festival’s traditional observations, reports have invaded events such as temple fairs that are being canceled in cities such as Beijing.

Analysts have predicted that the reported cases will continue to multiply.

Stringer

Masks residents buy vegetables at the Wuhan market.

“Even if (the number of cases) is in thousands, this would not surprise us,” the WHO of Galea said, adding that the number of cases is not an indication of the severity of the outbreak, as long as the death rate remains low.

The coronavirus family includes both the common cold and viruses that cause more serious diseases, such as the outbreak of SARS that spread to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003 and killed about 800 people, and the respiratory syndrome in the Middle East, which developed from camels .

China wants to prevent errors from being repeated when dealing with SARS. For months, even after the disease spread throughout the world, China parked patients in hotels and drove them around in ambulances to hide the real number of cases and avoid WHO experts.

Dake Kang

Hospital staff washes the emergency entrance of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center.

In the current outbreak, China has had the honor to share information quickly and President Xi Jinping has emphasized that as a priority.

“Party committees, governments and relevant departments at all levels must put people’s lives and health first,” Xi said Monday. “It is necessary to release epidemic information in a timely manner and to deepen international cooperation.”

The health authorities took exceptional measures to prevent additional person-to-person transfers, and put those presumably contaminated in plastic tubes and wheeled boxes where air flowed through filters.

GETTY IMAGES

The human coronavirus causes respiratory infections (colds) and gastroenteritis.

The first cases in the Wuhan outbreak were related to people who worked at or visited a fish market, which has since been closed for investigation. Experts suspect that the virus was first transmitted by wild animals, but the virus can also mutate. Mutations can make it more deadly or contagious.

The WHO is planning another meeting of scientific experts on Thursday about whether the outbreak should be declared a global health emergency, described as an “extraordinary event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

Many countries screen travelers from China for illness, especially those from Wuhan. North Korea has banned foreign tourists, a step it has also taken during the outbreak of SARS and in recent years because of Ebola. Most foreigners who go to North Korea are Chinese or travel through neighboring China.

advertisement