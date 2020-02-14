Quarantine time in the country has been extended to 30 days instead of the recommended 14 days.



A North Korean trade official was arrested and shot for visiting a public bath while he was quarantined after traveling to China, which was struck by the corona virus.

According to Dong-a Ilbo’s newspaper reports cited in the Daily Mail, the official was isolated and shot because of non-compliance with the risk of coronavirus spread. Although there have been no cases of Covid-9, North Korea has taken strict steps to ensure that the fatal infection does not spread across the border with China.

According to a decree by leader Kim Jong-un, a military law was passed in North Korea to enforce the ban, and government institutions and foreigners were expected to “unconditionally” follow it, North Korean media said.

