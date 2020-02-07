Matt Smith and Katherine Codekas make the most of a coronavirus quarantine situation.

Friday was the third day of at least 14-day quarantine for the couple, family lawyers from Sacramento, California. Her ship, the Diamond Princess, is now docked in Yokohama, Japan.

KENZABURO FUKUHARA / AP

The 3,700 passengers on board the Diamond Princess have to face a two-week quarantine in their cabins.

Thirteen New Zealanders are stuck on the ship, including the first kiwi to be infected with the virus. The number of infected people on board tripled within a day.

“We are fine. We are among the happier,” says Smith USA Today on the Diamond Princess cell phone. His account is cheaper than previous reviews from some other passengers.

SADAYUKI GOTO / AP

Japan reported 41 new cases of virus to the Diamond Princess on Friday.

Princess Cruises reported late Thursday that the Japanese Ministry of Health had diagnosed 41 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing a total of 61 to the ship.

The Japanese health authorities have tested 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members on board the Diamond Princess for symptoms, Princess Cruises PR Director Negin Kamali said in a statement.

The quarantine period ends on February 19, unless there are unforeseen complications.

The passengers on the ship were instructed to stay in their suites or cabins during quarantine.

EUGENE HOSHIKO / AP

Masked passengers stand outside on the balcony of the Diamond Princess.

Those in inside cabins with no windows or access to the outside area could go on deck for up to an hour and a half, but must be at least a meter away from fellow travelers, says Smith.

He and Codekas, both 57, feel good. They said they were lucky to have a suite with a balcony that allowed them to go outside to get some fresh, if cool, air. It’s sunny outside, but the temperatures were around 3 degrees Celsius.

“We are just at the pier. We have a view of the harbor. There is a nice suspension bridge,” he says, adding that they do not have a view of the emergency vehicles that passengers on the other side of the ship can see.

@ daxa_tw / AP

In this photo, taken by a passenger, medical workers walk in protective suits on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The couple, who boarded a cruise ship in Yokohama on January 20 that was due to stop in Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa, now believe the quarantine is expected to exceed the length of its first 15-day trip.

Smith says the situation is “uncomfortable,” but they are comfortable on board because the ship’s crew has delivered fresh water, electricity, and food to the door. Breakfast on Friday consisted of bacon, eggs, sausage, fresh fruit and yogurt.

The staff “drives carts down the hallways. We think they’re doing a shit job,” he says.

EUGENE HOSHIKO / AP

A Japanese flag with the inscription “Lack of medicine” hangs from the Diamond Princess.

Internet service was sometimes patchy, but the couple said the shipping company had delivered more on-demand films and added live TV channels to help passengers exit the quarantine. They requested and received clean sheets, but changed the bed themselves after the crew dropped them on the door to avoid close contact.

The crew is handing out masks and thermometers as passengers are asked to measure their temperatures and report readings above 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 Farenheit), Smith says.

Status of the ship’s captain has increased and improved as quarantine has continued, says Smith. Even worse reports from other passengers “that were reported on social media did not seem to us to be correct,” he says, although he recognizes that it is more difficult for people inside cabins who have no access to light and air from their rooms have outdoors.

EUGENE HOSHIKO / AP

Officials in protective suits drive an ambulance near the Diamond Princess.

The initial dissatisfaction may have been shaped by “people’s expectations,” he says. “Some people thought they would have two more weeks of cruising. Then they heard, ‘You can’t leave your cabins.’ “

Smith adds that things go home smoothly despite a long absence. They have received a welcome collaboration when it comes to rescheduling hearings that incorporate their legal practice, taking care of their pets, and reorganizing their travel plans after the quarantine ends.

With the door openers, Smith says, “It gave me insight into animals in a zoo … and was waiting for someone to knock on the door and hand out food.”

SADAYUKI GOTO / AP

Masked passengers can be seen on the deck of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is docked in the port of Yokohama near Tokyo.

That means, “I think we pretty much accept that. They are trying their best to prevent the virus from spreading to Japan.”

Nevertheless, they will be happy when the quarantine ends. As Codekas puts it: “I look forward to coming home and having some tacos!”

