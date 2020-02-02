Advertisement

Pakistan claimed that it would no longer evacuate citizens from China.



Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi used social media to publish a saying by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) when Pakistan was at risk of not evacuating its citizens from coronavirus-infested China.

Advertisement

While the outbreak continues to infect thousands of people across China and a few people in other parts of the world, nations have taken urgent measures to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan and other areas in China, except Pakistan.

Read also: The Pakistani doctor welcomed the volunteer work in Wuhan

The outbreak started on Saturday claimed 304 lives,

Despite intense criticism from the opposition, the Pakistani government has decided to uphold its earlier decision against the return of Pakistanis trapped in virus-infested China, a senior official said.

Zafar Mirza, who addressed the media on Saturday as a special assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Health, said: “It (coronavirus) is now transmitted from person to person. This means that a person infected with the virus is also responsible for Can be the source for the transmission of the virus.

In order to dispel the concerns in the majority Muslim country, President Dr. Alvi is a saying / tradition (hadith) of the Prophet (PBUH) that deals with outbreaks and how Muslims should deal with them.

The hadith says:

“If you hear of a pesta breakout in a country, do not enter it, but if the plague breaks out in a place you are in, do not leave that place” (Sahih Bukhari and Muslim)

Pakistani students in China need to be helped in every way and brought back to Pakistan to meet all international health requirements and ensure their health and safety. https://t.co/bCfwYmKRZc

– Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi), January 31, 2020

The Prophet’s (PBUH) statements are a source of religious guidance that Muslims should follow in their daily lives.

However, the president followed the tweet, saying that Pakistani students stranded in China need to be helped in every way and that they must again comply with international guidelines.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the situation to be an emergency of international interest. Pakistan is a responsible nation and wants to take measures to ensure the safety of maximum people,” added Mirza.

He said the decision was final after a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who assured that concern for Pakistani citizens was a priority for the Chinese government, Dawn said.

Mirza commented on the health status of the few infected cases (students) they had recovered when the disease was diagnosed at an early stage.

Advertisement