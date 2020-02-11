CHENGDU, China – It’s Monday morning after 11:00 am, and Haoran and Sisi, both in their mid-20s, are still in their bedroom in the Chinese megacity of Chengdu. Haoran is under the covers and playing with his Huawei phone. His girlfriend Sisi in slippers and robe sits cross-legged on the floor, concentrating on her laptop.

When asked what they do, they answer together: “Working.”

Chinese companies should be back in business this week. Actually, it was planned to get back to work after the weeklong New Year break, China’s largest holiday, which ended on January 30th. But the corona virus has changed all of this.

The authorities are now faced with a dilemma: they have to tame the explosive epidemic that has infected more than 40,000 people and killed almost 1,000 people, instead of getting the tired engines of the economy going again. China’s economy grew 6.1% last year, the lowest rate in 30 years. No country wants growth to slow, especially not a country whose unelected government maintains its legitimacy largely based on decades of rapid economic development.

The solution: In some cities, companies have to ask their employees to work from home.

Opinion: Our only advantage over killer coronaviruses is our intelligence – it’s time to use them

Whether this nationwide telework experiment works may not be known from the first quarter economic data, which is likely to be catastrophic for China. Also due to the fact that the downloads of the country’s leading messaging apps for the workplace have skyrocketed.

Rather, the compelling evidence is likely to be the extent to which business leaders and managers change their minds about this idea, and either trust their teams to work from home in the future, or that this will affect productivity.

Although it is not unknown in the country, China is lagging behind in enabling teleworking across much of the developed world. Almost half of Americans say they worked in remote work, with more than 5% – or 8 million people – working full-time from home in 2017. Over half of Japanese companies offer some form of teleworking.

“When the boss in China pays you money, he wants you to work in front of him,” said Li Min, a freelance writer from Chengdu who had given up an office job five years ago, in part because of the lack of flexibility that management has offers. “If they pay you money, they’ll buy you,” she said.

Associated press

An almost empty restaurant in Beijing.

Had this epidemic affected China’s economy for a few days or even a week, companies might not have had enough time to watch how they act as a team when they are scattered and out of the office. But this week is the second week of government-recommended teleworking, and with coronavirus mortality still increasing, a third or more of the week is not unlikely.

In fact, many companies remained completely closed this week.

We interviewed 20 Chinese employees and found that most of them either had to work from home or canceled the entire working week (most of them for a fee). Two of the 20 said they had the opportunity to go to their office, but thought it was an implicit incentive for management to work from home. One said management encouraged employees to work from home, but told them, “If you want to work in the office this week, you’ll need to wear a mask while you’re there.”

Years ago, as the Internet began to play a central role in employee jobs, there was debate about whether working from home was good or bad for productivity, morale, and sales. This debate appears to have been settled, as growing data suggest fewer distractions, more comfort, and less commute for employees at home.

But China could have a few more years. In northern cities like Beijing, for example, the government turns on public heating throughout the city in winter. In Chengdu – a city of 18 million people – with an average January low of 37 degrees, heating in the city is not yet easy, and many residents are reluctant to spend money on heating their homes.

This keeps Haoran and Sisi locked up in their bedroom while a small portable heater buzzes while the rest of their apartment stays cool. Its location is not unusual in western and southern China. And it’s not the most enjoyable work experience in the winter months.

When asked if they were happy to have this opportunity to telework that they had not previously been given or if they preferred to be in the office, they replied unanimously: “The office.”

Tanner Brown is a Barron and MarketWatch contributor and producer of the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief podcast.