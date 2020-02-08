In this case, the embassy will coordinate fully with the UAE health authorities.



The Philippine embassy in the UAE made a statement after a Filipino woman – along with a Chinese person – was recently diagnosed with a new type of coronavirus.

The embassy plans to fully coordinate with the UAE health authorities in this case. She has confirmed that the affected Filipino population is under surveillance and will receive the highest levels of medical care.

The message also reminded “all Filipinos in the UAE to always follow the hygiene protocols of MoHAP and the World Health Organization.”

The embassy also warned its citizens against spreading misinformation on social media and advised them to rely on the UAE health authorities for officially verified information.

The news comes after Filipino Minister of Labor and Employment, Silvestre Bello III, apologized for falsely claiming that a Filipina had died of coronavirus in Dubai. Tests showed that the woman had died of another respiratory illness.