Rebecca Frasure from the United States has a corona virus, but doesn’t seem to be uncomfortable.

She spoke to Checkpoint in a video interview from the isolation in a hospital in Tokyo after she tested positive for the virus on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess.

The ship docks in Yokohama and all passengers on board are quarantined for 14 days. Frasure’s husband is still there.

“I never felt really uncomfortable, I had a little cough when they told me,” she said.

“When I got here I had a bit of a fever, but all of that has returned to normal and I have no symptoms.”

She is not treated with medication, but only looks at the disease while being monitored in isolation in the hospital.

“Doctors and nurses who come in have like a plastic dress or an apron covering their peels, a mask, a face mask, gloves, they do that every time they come in.

“They just check the vital signs – temperature, lungs, blood pressure, heart rate, and they do it a few times a day.

“I’ll be tested for the virus later today – it’s a two-step process. I’ll be tested today and tomorrow and have to wait for these results.”

Frasure’s husband is still testing negative, she said. “I want it to stay that way … I just wait until we can be reunited.”

She said there is no indication why she got the virus and why her husband didn’t. “It’s just the luck of the draw. I’m just so happy, I think.”

If Frasure’s latest tests show negative results, she can go and wait in the area until her husband is quarantined from the cruise ship.

“I feel perfectly healthy. So it was a bit of a shock to have that. I was expecting it to be a lot harder,” she said.

“So it sounds like the majority of coronavirus sufferers do.

“Many of them do not experience or show many symptoms. It is really the specialized age groups who are most at risk who develop the extreme symptoms.”

Frasure is relaxed about the ordeal. “This is just a small mistake on the radar and hopefully in a few weeks, a month, a year everything will be a distant memory.”

