When he reached Pakistan, he had a headache, flu and cough.



A Pakistani student at the Chinese university has been quarantined since returning on Saturday due to suspected symptoms of a novel coronavirus.

Shahzaib Rahujo is studying oil at a Chinese university about 1,000 km from Wuhan, where the deadly corona virus originated.

Rahujo reached his village in Nangerji late Saturday evening and was transferred to an isolation ward on Monday after his illness. “He had a headache, flu and cough when he arrived in Qatar. He took medication to relieve the symptoms and was able to reach the village safely,” Rahujo’s older brother, Irshad Ali, told The Express Tribune.

Ali added that his brother had completed the medical exam at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, but when he reached his village, he developed a fever, flu, cough, and fatigue.

In isolation, Rahujo faces neglect at the Khairpur Civil Hospital, where he is admitted because doctors there are unwilling to test him. Ali posted a video online showing how his brother Rahujo is neglected despite his illness and nosebleeds.

“We were on our way to Karachi when they told us we should go back to the civilian hospital. There they took him to a dengue ward. But there is no doctor and we are not being treated properly,” said Ali.

Rahujo or his family members were not given face masks at the hospital, even though he had returned from coronavirus-infested China.

Saeed Sangri, a social activist from Rahujo’s village in Nangerji, said: “The village is panicked. It is a remote area and the villagers don’t even know much about the precautions against the corona virus.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health of Sindh, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, who had instructed the district and provincial health authorities to quarantine the student: “There is no symptom of the virus.”

