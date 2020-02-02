Advertisement

He was the first foreign doctor to treat infected people in Wuhan.



A Pakistani doctor who volunteered to treat coronavirus patients in Wuhan has been praised by Pakistani students and community members residing in China.

Dr. Usman, a Pakistani teacher at Changsha Medical College, is the first foreign doctor to volunteer to treat infected people in Wuhan.

“I greet you. Our friendship with China is not just a rhetoric. It is a special relationship between the two countries,” Salman Ali, a Pakistani student, wrote these comments on social media.

Several Pakistani traders, business people across China, have also welcomed the noble gesture of the doctor, who is helping Chinese medics fight the epidemic.

The community in China reported the Pakistani doctor in Wuhan on social media.

Usman, 29, had dreamed of becoming a doctor since childhood. He graduated from Hunan University of Traditional Chinese Medicine with a bachelor’s degree in 2012 and returned to Pakistan for four years to practice medicine.

He continued to miss China and Changsha during his four-year practice in Pakistan. He said China had given him good education and employment opportunities and helped him make his dream come true.

In 2016 he returned to China to do a Masters in Medicine at Central South University in Changsha. After graduating, he became a foreign teacher at Changsha Medical School.

Lack of medical professionals

The young doctor decided to move to Wuhan after learning about the lack of medical professionals in the city affected by the epidemic.

“The news said there was a shortage of medical staff in the area, I am a doctor … I love China, I would like to go to Wuhan to help the doctor!”

After sustained media coverage of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China on January 27, Dr. Usman officially at the Hunan Science and Technology Department office, hoping that he could go to Wuhan for medical help.

“The staff of foreign expert services sent me methods of preventing epidemics and isolating viruses every day. They asked me to protect myself and to solve many problems.”

Usman said in a conversation with a reporter that he was following the situation in China every day after the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel corona virus.

What is he telling worried family and friends in Pakistan?

He replied, “I’m fine. The Chinese government cares a lot about us.”

