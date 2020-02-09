The consulate asked Emiratis to exercise caution and to contact them at emergency numbers.



The United Arab Emirates consulate in Hong Kong announced an extension of the service ban as the outbreak of the novel corona virus broke out in the region.

In a statement released on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates consulate extended the closure until further notice in light of the Hong Kong government’s decision to extend the closure of its offices.

The consulate asked citizens to exercise caution and to contact them at the following emergency numbers: 0085228661823/009718004444.

The HK government is extending its offices to control the spread of the corona virus. The consulate will suspend consular services until further notice. For inquiries, please send an email to [email protected]

UAE citizens are advised to exercise caution in an emergency and to contact + 85228661823 / + 97180044444

– UAE Consulate in HK (@uaeconsulatehk) February 9, 2020

If you have any questions, employees can send an email to the consulate: [email protected]

The consulate had said these services earlier this month would be suspended until February 9, after the Hong Kong government announced the closure of most of its offices to control the spread of nCoV.