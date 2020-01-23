Coronavirus outbreak in China: UAE airports to screen passengers - News

advertisement

Advice issued by airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for travelers.



Abu Dhabi International will screen passengers arriving from China, the airport said Thursday, while the outbreak of corona virus in China is spreading.

“Abu Dhabi International Airport has started a screening process for passengers arriving from China in an effort to ensure the health and safety of all our travelers,” it said on Twitter.

Earlier today, Dubai Airports had announced that they will screen passengers arriving on direct flights from China, as the corona virus outbreak in China that killed 17 spreads.

Passengers arriving at Dubai International are thermally screened, according to Dubai Airports.

