Coronavirus outbreak in China: UAE airports to screen passengers - News

Advice issued by airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for travelers.



UAE and several other GCC states have taken all precautions to prevent Coronavirus from penetrating.

While the UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have begun thermal screening of passengers arriving at the airport, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has confirmed that the UAE is completely free of the mysterious virus emerging in China. To date, more than 500 confirmed cases with 17 deaths have been reported worldwide.

Abu Dhabi International Airport has started a screening process for passengers arriving from China in an effort to ensure the health and safety of all our travelers. If you are traveling to China, here are some preventative tips. # AUH #AbuDhabiAirport pic.twitter.com/7qGE0j5nOq

– Abu Dhabi Airport (@AUH) January 23, 2020

Thermal screenings at airports

Dubai will screen passengers arriving on direct flights from China, the emirate airport operator said Thursday. Abu Dhabi International will also screen passengers arriving from China, the airport said Thursday.

Airport authorities took Twitter to announce: “Abu Dhabi International Airport has started a screening process for passengers arriving from China in an effort to ensure the health and safety of all our travelers”.

Declaration by the UAE Embassy in China

The UAE embassy in China has shared an article via social media about how the country is taking ‘strictest measures’ to control the outbreak of Coronavirus.

On Thursday, the embassy tweeted an extensive article from China Daily about the steps the government has taken so far to prevent the mysterious virus from spreading after it was first discovered in Wuhan in December last year.

In addition, Kuwait called on its subjects in China on Thursday to be careful, as Coronavirus is spreading in a number of Chinese cities and districts. Kuwaiti citizens living in Guangzhou and nearby cities must take all necessary precautions, said the Kuwait Consul General in Guangzhou in a statement on Thursday.

The precautions included wearing a medical mask, not visiting crowded places, and following instructions from the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, it confirmed. The consulate has provided a hotline for urgent calls and questions for Kuwaiti citizens (02038078070).

Mohap does not confirm cases in the UAE

The National Committee for International Health Regulations and Pandemic Control stated that the UAE has an effective integrated system and emergency and crisis plans to address public health risks and that it is in constant contact with the World Health Organization (WHO) the latest updates, recommendations and procedures that have been taken in this regard.

The committee made this announcement at the Wednesday meeting under the chairmanship of the ministry in the presence of strategic partners, including the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the General Authority of Ports, Borders and free zones security, UAE airports and other agencies.

“The measures taken by the UAE in such cases are sufficient to protect the country against Coronavirus. Therefore, the committee wants to reassure the public that the cases found throughout the world are still limited in spreading compared to other types of epidemics,” said it in a statement, adding that the health situation is not a cause for concern and that the ministry is following the situation closely to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

What is the treatment?

“There is currently no specific treatment available for the disease, but supportive therapy and prophylactic treatment can be initiated to prevent respiratory distress complications,” Dr. said. Salvin George – Specialist Physician (Internal Medicine), Medcare Hospital Al Safa.

He added: “Consult your nearest hospital where they will assess your vital signs and determine the severity of the disease. You can be isolated if there is a strong suspicion of the corona virus infection. Blood and body fluids are obtained for testing. “

