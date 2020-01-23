Coronavirus outbreak in China: Dubai to screen passengers - News

advertisement

China has closed two cities at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that killed 17 people and infected nearly 600.



Dubai will screen passengers arriving on direct flights from China, the emirate airport operator said Thursday, as the corona virus outbreak in China that killed 17 spreads.

advertisement

Passengers arriving at Dubai International are thermally screened, according to Dubai Airports.

China closed two cities on Thursday at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that killed 17 people and infected nearly 600, while health authorities around the world are making efforts to prevent a global pandemic.

Health officials fear that the transmission speed will increase if hundreds of millions of Chinese people travel home and abroad during weekly holidays for the Lunar New Year, starting on Saturday.

It is believed that the previously unknown virus strain emerged at the end of last year from illegally traded wildlife in an animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

???? ??? ?????? ?????? ?? ?????? ???????? ??? ????? ?????? ?? ????? ????? ???????.

– Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 23, 2020

Most transport in Wuhan, a city with 11 million inhabitants, was suspended on Thursday morning and people were told not to leave. Hours later, state media in neighboring Huanggang, a city with around 6 million residents, said it imposed a similar lockdown.

Chinese authorities have not provided any new details on the number of virus infections, but it has been reported in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong and several other countries, including the United States, creating fears that it is already spreading worldwide.

State media broadcast images of one of Wuhan’s transport hubs, Hankou train station, almost deserted, with gates blocked or blocked. The government urges citizens not to leave the city.

State media reported that toll booths on the Wuhan highway were closed, which would effectively cut off road exits. Guards patroled major highways, a resident told Reuters.

As the city fell into isolation, residents entered hospitals for checks and searched for supplies, cleared the shelves of the grocery store, and stood in line for gas.

Authorities in Huanggang ordered indoor entertainment venues, including cinemas and internet cafes, to close and asked citizens not to leave, except under special circumstances, state media said.

Authorities had confirmed 571 cases and 17 deaths by the end of Wednesday, the National Health Commission of China said. It was previously said that 393 suspected cases had been reported.

Of eight known cases worldwide, Thailand has confirmed four, while Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States have each reported one.

In a report on Wednesday, Imperial College London said it estimated a total of 4,000 cases of the corona virus in Wuhan from January 18 alone, an infection rate based on the number of reported cases in China and elsewhere.

advertisement