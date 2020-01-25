Coronavirus outbreak: Fatalities in China exceed 40 as doctors continue testing patients in the UK

advertisement

In the UK, doctors continue to test patients for deadly coronavirus, as the death toll in China has exceeded 40.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in the UK yet, but health officials say a total of 31 people have now been tested.

Coronavirus has broken out in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has cost 41 lives so far.

More than 1,400 cases of the deadly flu-like virus have been confirmed worldwide – including the first three in Europe that were reported in France on Friday.

British health authorities are trying to locate around 2,000 people who may have traveled to the UK from the Wuhan region in the past few weeks to conduct tests.

Passengers in the arrivals hall at Heathrow Terminal 4, London, met with the British Government’s Cobra Committee to discuss the UK threat of the corona virus

(Image: Steve Parsons / PA Wire)

English chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said there will be “fair chance” cases in the UK, although the risk to the general public is “still low”.

The professor spoke after a meeting of the government’s Cobra Emergency Committee on Friday in Whitehall, chaired by Health Minister Matt Hancock.

Chinese New Year celebrations have been suspended across central China as hospitals struggle to meet the needs of patients in need of testing.

Workers are rushing to build a brand new Wuhan hospital with an additional 1,000 beds, while concerns are running out of medical supplies.

In the meantime, 16 cities in the Hubei province have been closed, all flights have been suspended and the residents are not allowed to travel.

An electrician builds the wiring while workers drive excavators at the construction site of a field hospital in Wuhan

(Image: Getty Images)

Around 50 million people are affected by the national block, which spans an area larger than that of New York, London, Paris and Moscow combined.

The outbreak of the corona virus is believed to have taken place in a Wuhan market selling live animals, including illegal wildlife and seafood.

In other parts of China, Disneyland Shanghai and parts of the Great Wall are closed to visitors.

Australia announced its first case on Saturday, while the United States has now confirmed its second case.

