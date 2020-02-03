Advertisement

A honeymoon visit to Shanghai cost a lot of money to a newlywed couple spending their time in an isolation ward at JLN Hospital in Ajmer after being quarantined as suspect patients for the Novel Coronavirus.

Her samples were sent to SMS Jaipur Hospital for further diagnosis, and her family members were asked to remain careful.

The newly married Kishangarh (Ajmer) couple traveled to Shanghai on their honeymoon on January 25, but returned on January 27 after receiving information about the corona virus.

The chief doctor of medicine and health (Ajmer), Dr. KK Soni said, “They have been monitored until the date of their report, which is expected to be available in the next 24 hours. The patients are approximately 27 years old.”

The additional chief secretary (medicine and health) Rohit Kumar Singh said that 3,933 passengers from 27 international flights were checked at Jaipur International Airport by Sunday.

Singh is constantly conducting review sessions to take stock of the situation.

The passengers coming from Wuhan will be admitted to the ESIC hospital in Alwar.

VK Mathur, ESI director, also inspected the hospital to check the arrangements.

