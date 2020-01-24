advertisement

CHICAGO – A Chicago resident is the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States, the CDC confirmed on Friday.

The CDC said the patient, a woman in her sixties, is doing well clinically and is in a stable condition. She traveled to Wuhan in late December and returned to the United States on January 13.

The woman showed no symptoms when she returned, but felt uncomfortable a few days after her return. The woman did not use public transportation or attended public meetings.

Dr. Chicago Health Department commissioner Allison Arwady said this was an isolated case and “not a local emergency”.

“We are obviously taking emerging viruses very seriously and there are still many unanswered questions about this novel virus, but I can assure you that even in Chicago, even in Chicago, the risk to public health from novel corona viruses remains low at that time and at the national level in Chicago, “said Dr. Arwady. “Chicago has been building its pre-healthcare systems for years, and we have a solid response plan. It is not necessary for the public to change their behavior based on this news.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Chicago Department Public Health are investigating places where the woman ended up after returning from China.

This is the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the US, killing 26 people and over 800 in China. The CDC said that more cases are likely to be reported in the U.S. in the coming days and weeks.

Earlier this week, health officials confirmed that a man in Washington State was diagnosed with coronavirus. Officials said the man in his 30s recently traveled to Wuhan, where health officials believe the outbreak started in a fresh food market.

The CDC said that more than 60 patients from 22 countries will be examined.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

