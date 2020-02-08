There are a lot of names, it is not well understood and many discussions about it are far from rational. Rumors and facts are spreading instantly in this Internet-connected world.

The “it” in this case is a virus called Wuhan Corona Virus or nCoV-2019. The “n” stands for “Roman” like never seen in the last days of 2019 in the city of Wuhan, China.

At the time this column went to press, there are four cases of 2019-nCoV in British Columbia, many of which are likely to follow. The second case was originally presented as an asymptomatic case. If it is confirmed, it is very worrying because it essentially means that the person intercepted it from someone with no external symptoms.

Because this virus has been linked to two previous outbreaks, SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome), the Wuhan corona virus (also commonly referred to as a word, coronavirus) has provided worldwide education. unfortunately no lack of misinformation and irrational behavior.

Unhelpful headlines in the newspaper (e.g. China Virus), racist statements from mask wearers and a WestJet passenger who sought Instagram fame by loudly and incorrectly proclaiming that he had been in China and carried the corona virus with him , are just a few of the actions that have accompanied the ever-growing concern about 2019-nCoV.

In the midst of all this turmoil, basic facts are needed. This is a major challenge when it comes to a situation that is most pressing and worrying in a country ruled by a totalitarian regime, in which even the leader, the normally highly visible Xi Jinping, has essentially disappeared. Perhaps he too is afraid that the virus will spread to his country, or he wants to appear no less invincible when he is seen wearing a mask.

In this information vacuum, a simple, one-sided website from Johns Hopkins University has come to the fore. Though the site has changed a bit in the past few weeks, their mission has been simple: show the number of confirmed cases, deaths, and recoveries based on reliable data from agencies like the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control, along with DXY , an online healthcare company supported by Chinese internet giant Tencent.

The website (https://tinyurl.com/BCCJHU) is produced and managed by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Technology and has become a point of contact for news agencies around the world. To make sure, the site notes that it “relies on publicly available data from multiple sources that don’t always match”.

I found it pretty compelling to follow the website and at least see trends no matter how absolutely accurate the numbers may be. I started posting simple summaries along with a screenshot on Twitter several times a day and was surprised to see a thousand interactions or views, usually within minutes of posting a tweet.

Sure enough, there were attack tweets claiming the Johns Hopkins data was useless, the real numbers were much higher, the data was withheld, many people would never make it to a hospital and would not be included in the published numbers. Everything is undoubtedly true, but without such information it is one of the most reliable resources we have.

A lot of unknowns are still known about 2019-nCoV. It remains to be seen whether it can be defeated like SARS, although this seems increasingly unlikely. The story will go to Dr. Li Wenliang recall the Wuhan ophthalmologist who was punished by the state for ringing alarm bells in December for a mysterious new illness and who died less than two months later.

An Insights West poll released on February 5 shows that this story is widely recognized, but it also shows that B.C. Residents are more concerned about the global impact of 2019 nCoV than personal impact.

Steve Mossop, President of Insights West, said: “Overall, citizens feel a little protected because only a minority personally feel vulnerable to the virus. More worrying is the high level of concern about the impact on the Canadian economy and the global economy. With local residents already taking action on their travel plans, this could result in a massive decline in impact on the future global economy. ”

Travel restrictions, return flights, N95 masks, cruise ship quarantines, worldwide health emergency, business downtime. Where should it all end? There is still an enormous amount of uncertainty about everything that we can agree on with regard to 2019-nCoV.

As additional background material, you will find three very helpful resources here that you can easily find with a search:

