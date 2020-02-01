Advertisement

“Remedies” for the corona virus have appeared on social media.



Ginger tea, yoga, or meditation do not cure the corona virus, UAE doctors emphasized after seeing bizarre rumors about miracle drugs that have surfaced on social media.

While some online posts recommend homeopathic remedies to boost the immune system and prevent infection, many suggest practicing yoga and drinking certain teas to cure the coronavirus that triggered a global health emergency and killed over 250 people ,

The disease originated in Wuhan, China, which is currently closed. However, the infection has already spread to 25 countries. Coronavirus was diagnosed in a family of four in the UAE, tourists from Wuhan.

A post by a Twitter user who suggested a miracle cure said: “I can say the best cure to avoid it (coronavirus) is ginger tea, one cup in the morning, one cup in the evening – should people’s symptoms work so well infected that they are not fatal. “

In addition, many social media users publish links to yoga, meditation and Ayurveda videos. “Get detailed information about the #Corona virus and how we can use Agnihotra, an ancient Indian method, to fight this #virus. Agnihotra is a very fast method of treating all kinds of diseases,” wrote a Twitter post by the practitioner said yoga.

Dr. Vanesha Varik, chair of the infection control department at Aster Hospital in Mankhool, said that a cure for the coronavirus was still to be discovered.

“All the things mentioned in rumors like ginger tea, yoga are not proven. They are symptomatic – they help with any flu, they strengthen your immunity, so it’s good to do, but not a determined or proven cure.” she told the Khaleej Times.

“Nothing has yet been found to be a proven cure for coronavirus. The CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) is looking for a cure, but has not yet found it or a vaccine. It is.” wrong to say that things like ginger tea or yoga cure the virus or give false reassurance. “

Dr. Varik said that disseminating incorrect health-related information poses many dangers, including miracle cures for the coronavirus.

She stressed that people could stop taking precautions after falling victim to social media rumors.

“There is a lot of awareness right now, people are washing their hands, wearing masks and avoiding crowded places – which is the right thing to do given the upcoming epidemic,” said Dr. Varik. “But if you simply believe that there is such a simple cure, you may stop following these precautions

“Second, if your infection worsens because you blindly rely on it and don’t get to the hospital in time, you worsen yourself. Also, contact with so many people during the infection period can cause it to spread further.”

Avoid wrong messages

An increase in human health anxiety is causing the rapid spread of online rumors suggesting all kinds of miracle cures for the coronavirus, a Dubai-based psychologist said.

Dr. Sneha John, a psychologist at LifeWorks Holistic Counseling Center, said residents should follow their doctor’s instructions and seek advice from official government sources as the hype surrounding the coronavirus increases.

“Some of the reasons why people fall for fake news are confirmation bias – then we have information that supports our existing beliefs. It is when people are convinced that they will get sick if there is such a deadly infection and they need it. ” to be as attentive as possible, “said Dr. John.

“I have just read in the past few days how people try to avoid bats and snakes and stay away from Chinese or other East Asian countries because they fear they will also get sick. There is a lot of speculation, but a lot of people fall in love with it Information because it allows them to ensure that they take precautionary measures all the time, so they try to fish for such information. To find relief, it is not that they stay away from the disease, but give them every time a sense of relief when you check online – it’s health fear. “

And Dr. Varik added that while people shouldn’t fall for rumors, they should still take precautions as the coronavirus is a global health emergency.

“Right now, since it’s definitely an outbreak, you definitely need to take basic precautions to get the flu so you don’t panic. Once you get the flu, you will panic and hope it doesn’t is the corona virus. ” Said Dr. Varik. “It’s better if you don’t believe a message that is simply forwarded, but a reliable source like a reputable newspaper or hospital that knows what they’re talking about.”

