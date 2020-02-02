Advertisement

“Remedies” for the corona virus have appeared on social media.



After bizarre posts surfacing in the UAE about miracle drugs that have surfaced on social media, doctors in the UAE have stressed that it’s not possible to drink ginger tea, do yoga, or meditate to that end to cure novel corona virus. The virus outbreak has been declared a global health emergency and has killed over 250 people.

The disease originated in China’s Wuhan, which is currently banned. The infection has already spread to 25 countries, including the UAE, where a family of four – tourists from Wuhan – were diagnosed with the virus.

A netizen has published this miracle cure for the virus (for which there is no suitable treatment regimen): “I can say that the best way to avoid it (coronavirus) is ginger tea, a cup in the morning, a cup in the evening – should be perfect It can also reduce the symptoms of infected people so that it’s not fatal. “

Another Twitter user suggested Yoga: “Get detailed information about the #Coronavirus and how we can use Agnihotra, an ancient Indian technique, to fight this #Virus. Agnihotra is a very fast method of treating everyone’s illnesses Art. “

Rumors can be dangerous

Dr. Vanesha Varik, chair of the infection control department at Aster Hospital in Mankhool, said fake news about miracle drugs could prove dangerous. She stressed that vulnerable people could stop taking precautionary measures after believing these social media posts.

If an infected patient believes these spots and refuses to go to the hospital, their infection may worsen. “Even contact with so many people during the infection period can spread the virus,” she said.

Dr. Varik confirmed that a cure for the coronavirus was still to be discovered. “Ginger tea, yoga, etc. are symptomatic treatments – they help strengthen your immunity. But it’s not a proper cure. A proven cure for coronavirus has not yet been found. The CDC (US Center for Disease Control and Prevention) is on looking for a cure but they haven’t found it yet or a vaccine. It’s wrong to say that things like ginger tea or yoga will cure the virus.

“There’s a lot of awareness right now – people wash their hands, wear masks and avoid crowded places – which is the right thing to do given the upcoming epidemic,” said Dr. Varik.

Fear stirs up false news

An increase in human health anxiety is leading to the rapid spread of online rumors suggesting all kinds of miracle cures for the coronavirus, according to a Dubai-based psychologist.

Dr. Sneha John, a psychologist at LifeWorks Holistic Counseling Center, said residents should follow the instructions of their doctors and tips from official government agencies as the hype surrounding the coronavirus increases.

“One of the reasons why people fall for fake news is because of bias in the confirmation. We have information that supports our existing belief. It is when people are convinced that they will get sick if one so deadly infection is going on and they need it. ” to be as attentive as possible, “said Dr. John.” I have just read in the past few days how people try to avoid anything related to bats or snakes. Keep away from people from China or other East Asian countries. There’s a lot of speculation, but a lot of people are in love with this because it helps them make sure they take precautions all the time. That is why they try to fish for such information – to find relief. ”

Take precautions

Dr. Varik added that while people shouldn’t fall for rumors, they should still take precautions as the coronavirus is a global health emergency. “At the moment, you definitely need to take basic precautions.

“Don’t believe relayed news, but look for verified information in credible newspapers or from hospitals or experts,” she added.

