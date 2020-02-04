Advertisement

The first batch of medical care will leave the WHO EMRO region in Dubai for the Philippines.



According to the Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO-EMRO), the World Health Organization will provide medical care to healthcare professionals to prevent and control infections in key countries during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Emergency medical care includes gloves, masks, coats and disinfectants to support the response of up to 6,000 health workers, WHO-EMRO said in a tweet.

The first batch of medical care will be delivered on Tuesday from WHO-EMRO’s regional hub in Dubai to the Philippines.

It is also said that another seven million exam gloves, five million surgical masks, and one million robes are said to support the health response to 2019 nCoV and to protect healthcare professionals in identifying, diagnosing, and treating patients.

The WHO has declared the flu-like virus a global emergency, although experts say that a great deal is still unknown about the pathogen, including its lethality.

The number of fatalities in mainland China due to the new virus type has risen to 425. According to official figures, the total number of cases was 20,438.

The new numbers come after the country opened a new hospital in 10 days, money poured into financial markets, and further restricted people’s hopes of curbing the rapidly spreading virus and its escalating effects.

