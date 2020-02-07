Advertisement

The state government on Friday withdrew its statement of February 3, with which the outbreak of nCoV led to a state disaster. The decision was made at a meeting of the state executive, led by the general secretary there on Friday.

Minister of Health K.K. Shylaja, who met the media on Friday evening, said the decision that was made after three people in the state tested positive for nCoV was withdrawn because no other positive cases of the disease were reported. 67 of the 72 people who had returned to the state from Wuhan also had a negative clinical picture.

This is a great victory for the health department because it can prevent local secondary transmission of the disease by keeping patients strictly isolated. Ms. Shylaja thanked all of her colleagues for their tireless efforts to maintain a high level of alertness against the possible spread of the disease.

After February 3, there were no more positive cases of nCoV in Kerala. All patient primary contacts continue to be closely monitored and none of the secondary contacts have developed any symptoms.

Kerala will remain on high alert and strictly follow all existing protocols, said Ms. Shylaja.

61 on isolation

On Friday, more people were monitored for nCoV and the total number now reached 3,014. While 61 people are isolated in hospitals, 2,953 people are in home quarantine.

Of the 285 samples sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing, 261 were negative. The condition of all people admitted to hospitals is satisfactory.

Quarantine in place

The health department will remain vigilant and the 28-day quarantine rule will not be relaxed. People who are in quarantine at home do not violate the guidelines. The control rooms set up by the Health Department in all district headquarters remain active.

