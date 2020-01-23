Coronavirus issues in Central Texas KWKT

advertisement

WACO, Texas – It’s in the middle of the flu season, but now public health directors have another virus to worry about. Coronavirus has killed 17 people and is now spread to the United States.

“This is very new. It started coming on the radar in December, so we learn more about it every day, ”says Kelly Crane of the McLennan County Public Health District.

The Coronavirus is the newest virus that is controlled by the WHO and the CDC. With a case confirmed Tuesday in the United States, citizens and health officials are alert.

According to doctors, people traveling outside the United States, especially to China, run the greatest risk because the virus is spread from person to person.

“There are concerns for people going outside. The CDC has worked closely with the WHO and has taken the right measures. So now they are submitting for all people coming directly from Wuhan, or taking connecting flights at major airports here in the United States, ”says Lizbeth Cahuayme, specialist in infectious diseases at Baylor Scott and White.

Symptoms of the virus are similar to flu, cold or pneumonia.

“Patients will have fever and respiratory symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath,” says Cahuayme.

But if you have not traveled outside the US, the threat is very low.

“I think it is important to know that it is very limited now. If you are concerned about your risk, don’t forget – if you have not traveled to China, especially Wuhan City, you will not walk here risk, “says Crane.

From now on there is no vaccine for the virus because it is so new – but doctors say the Coronavirus is not a cause for concern in Central Texas.

“There is no reason to panic. There are no worries. There are several measures that authorities are taking to protect us, so there is no cause for concern at the moment, “says Cahuayme.

