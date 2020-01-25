advertisement

Welcome to the Coronavirus Marketplace.

In the midst of rising infections and deaths from the new corona virus, protective equipment such as face masks and at least one game in connection with the outbreak of diseases have risen sharply. In the meantime, some sellers have tried to take advantage of the growing alarm.

Cases of the new corona virus were first discovered in Wuhan, China, and have since been reported in almost a dozen countries, including the United States. The virus has killed at least 26 people and infected more than 900, mainly in China analysis, according to NBC News. The disease control and prevention centers confirmed on Friday that a second US case was found, this time in Chicago.

Face masks fly off the shelves in China

According to the CDC, patients with this strain of coronavirus suffer from respiratory diseases of varying degrees of severity and symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. While the federal agency said it still didn’t know how easily this particular coronavirus spreads – with some viruses found to be more contagious than others – many patients in Wuhan appeared to have had contact with a live animal and seafood market, and the infection appeared later spread from person to person to patients who are not engaged in these markets.

“If MERS and SARS have spread from person to person, it is believed that this is caused by breath droplets that occur when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza and other respiratory pathogens spread,” said it on the CDC website. “The spread of SARS and MERS among humans has generally occurred between close contacts.”

Accordingly, face masks have flown off the shelves, which is reported to have caused factories to reopen ahead of China’s New Year celebration. Cao Jun, the general manager of Lanhine, a mask manufacturer in China, suggested to Reuters this week that a nationwide mask shortage was “much, much more serious than the public knows”. In total, customer demand has reached 200 million masks a day, he said – Lanhine’s typical daily yield of 400,000 is dwarfed.

“There are currently more than 20 employees in the factory and they work around the clock. We offer them to quadruple their wages a day, ”Cao told Reuters. “We are aiming to increase production on January 27th and reach full capacity on February 1st when we have nearly 200 employees.”

Alibaba-owned

The retailer Taobao sold around 80 million face masks on Monday and Tuesday, the BBC reported, and warned vendors not to raise prices after reports of people flipping masks profitably.

A Honeywell spokesman

, a leading manufacturer of face masks, told MarketWatch that the company was experiencing a “surge in demand” in North America, Europe and China. He refused to disclose certain sales figures.

“We are increasing production at several locations worldwide and are fulfilling all current orders,” said the spokesman. “In China, our products are available through JD.com and TMALL.com. In the United States and Europe, they are available from a number of retailers, including Amazon.”

In the meantime, the share of companies producing rubber gloves has increased with the spread of the corona virus. According to the Financial Times, inventories of the Malaysian manufacturer Top Glove rose by almost 14% within two days, while the Malaysian latex glove manufacturer Supermax Corp. and Kossan Rubber Industries increased 8% and 6% on Wednesday, respectively.

An eBay seller has a “Coronavirus Protection Kit” on offer.

A number of eBay

Sellers have also listed breathing masks, air purifiers, and liquid-resistant disposable jackets in the past few days, all of which refer to “corona virus” in their listing titles. A $ 21.99 “Corona Virus Protection Kit” that is said to provide “full body protection” includes a 3M product

Mask, splash-proof goggles, white disposable overalls, medium and large pairs of nitrile gloves, antibacterial wipes, alcohol hand disinfectant and a bag of organic waste.

An online virus game wins players

Consumers have not limited their virus preparation measures to security products. The strategy and simulation game Plague Inc., in which players “bring the end of human history by developing a deadly, global epidemic” while the world is fighting for defense, became China’s best-selling app on Wednesday, according to the BBC. The game is sold through Apple

App store for $ 0.99.

In the eight years of its existence, Plague Inc. typically saw an increase in outbreak gamers “when people wanted to find out more about disease spread and understand the complexity of virus outbreaks,” said British developer Ndemic Creations, said Friday in a statement on Twitter

“We designed the game to be realistic and informative, without sensitizing to serious problems in the real world,” the statement said. “However, please remember that Plague Inc. is a game, not a scientific model, and that the current outbreak of the coronavirus is a very real situation that affects a large number of people.” The developer referred the players to the World Health Organization’s resources on coronavirus.

T-shirts with a questionable taste and a current Netflix series

Of course, however, there are scarcely any online merchandise items – including a t-shirt that says “I survived Corona Virus 2020” ($ 16.49) on Etsy

This is described as a possible “instant favorite in every nurse’s wardrobe” and a “Corona Virus” shirt ($ 21.98) on Redbubble designed with the product supplied by AB InBev

Logo of the Mexican warehouse brand. (AB InBev did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

Netflix

We accidentally committed ourselves to virus marketing and debuted this week’s six-part documentary “Pandemic: How to Prevent a Outbreak,” which introduces health professionals and their efforts to fight virus outbreaks. Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment at the time of release, but executive producer Sheri Fink responded to speculation in a Twitter thread.

“In times like these, many people are turning to the existential threat to humanity from viruses,” said Fink. “But people all over the world work hard every day to protect us. The pandemic is following them. ”

“No, we didn’t know there would be a scary outbreak of the Pandemic release date, please,” she added. “But that underlines the point: The risk never subsides.”

