A woman infected with a new type of coronavirus pneumonia gave birth in Shaanxi Province, China, but the baby was not affected, the authorities said.

The 33-year-old woman gave birth to a baby in the second affiliated hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University in Xi’an on Monday, the Xinhua news agency reports.

The baby, whose first nucleic acid test with the novel coronavirus was negative, will be treated in the intensive care unit and tested again in the next few days, according to the state center for disease control and prevention on Tuesday.

The woman and child were transferred to the fever and newborn departments for aftercare and treatment.

Both are currently in stable condition, said Liu Ming, director of the hospital’s medical administration department.

On February 7, the woman was transferred from the Shangluo City, Shaanxi City Central Hospital to the designated hospital, where a working group of medical experts worked out a series of treatment plans and made preparations to ensure patient safety and her baby, according to Liu.